NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DALLAS, March 22, 2023

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 3, 2023. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. The Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-record-date-and-date-of-2023-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301779161.html

