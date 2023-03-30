8x8 Named Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2023 Winner for Best Automation Project

8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, has been named Computing%26rsquo%3Bs+DevOps+Excellence+Awards+2023 winner for Best Automation Project. The award recognises 8x8’s DevOps team for the innovative application of MicroFrontEnds (MFE) Registry techniques that demonstrated the best overall impact on business and performance.

“We recognise that things can and will go wrong. By extending innovative automation techniques to modernise our solutions, we are proactively putting safeguards in place to minimize disruption and ensure business continuity,” said Steve O’Hara, Vice President of Engineering at 8x8 Inc. “By breaking everything down into smaller, more manageable microservices, we can better innovate across all of our applications. We are proud of our ability to move quickly to improve applications for our customers on a daily basis, and are honored to have been recognized by Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards for these efforts.”

One of the UK’s leading awards in its field, Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcases outstanding achievements from organisations, personalities, and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies.

The award recognises that the MFE Registry strategy can be applied to breathe new life and innovation into traditional workflows that were previously impervious to rapid deployment. The technique allows for central management and targeting of versions of static apps to regions, customers, and users without the overhead of distributing it to more than 200 discrete servers.

Recently, 8x8 was also recognised as a 2022+CRN+Tech+Innovator+Award winner for 8x8+Conversation+IQ and as a Strong Performer in the Gartner+Peer+Insights+%26ldquo%3BVoice+of+the+Customer+for+Contact+Center+as+a+Service%26rdquo%3B report.

8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) includes integrated cloud contact+center, business+phone, video+meetings, team+chat, and SMS in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

