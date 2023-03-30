Hims & Hers Certified as a 'Great Place to Work'

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, has been certified as a great place to work this month by the independent analyst Great Place to Work® for the year 2023.

The certification was based on anonymous feedback from Hims & Hers' employees who responded to a survey looking at multiple aspects of the company such as leadership and workplace practices. Results from the survey said that %3Cb%3E91%25+of+employees%3C%2Fb%3E listed Hims & Hers as a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at “a typical U.S.-based company.”

"We are honored to be certified by Great Place to Work®," said Andrew Dudum, Co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. "Our employees are a talented and passionate group of individuals who strive to enhance the lives of our consumers, holding true to our mission to help the world feel great. Every employee at Hims & Hers knows our mission is deeply personal—because we too are customers."

This certification shows that Hims & Hers has demonstrated excellence in the workplace and are committed to providing an inclusive work environment resulting in high levels of employee satisfaction.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005188/en/

