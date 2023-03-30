Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, has been certified as a great place to work this month by the independent analyst Great Place to Work® for the year 2023.

The certification was based on anonymous feedback from Hims & Hers' employees who responded to a survey looking at multiple aspects of the company such as leadership and workplace practices. Results from the survey said that %3Cb%3E91%25+of+employees%3C%2Fb%3E listed Hims & Hers as a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at “a typical U.S.-based company.”

"We are honored to be certified by Great Place to Work®," said Andrew Dudum, Co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. "Our employees are a talented and passionate group of individuals who strive to enhance the lives of our consumers, holding true to our mission to help the world feel great. Every employee at Hims & Hers knows our mission is deeply personal—because we too are customers."

This certification shows that Hims & Hers has demonstrated excellence in the workplace and are committed to providing an inclusive work environment resulting in high levels of employee satisfaction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005188/en/