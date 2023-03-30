BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (the “Company”) ( DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that three registration statements on Form F-3, each filed by the Company on March 10, 2023, were declared effective on the dates detailed below. The Company became eligible to use Form F-3 for the first time in February 2023. The Company has provided the following summaries of the newly effective registration statements:



Universal shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-270438) (the “Universal F-3”). The Universal F-3 relates to the offer and sale by the Company of up to $500,000,000 in the aggregate of its ordinary shares, no par value (“Ordinary Shares”), preference shares, warrants to subscribe for Ordinary Shares, rights to subscribe for Ordinary Shares and units consisting of any combination of the other types of securities offered under the prospectus included therewith from time to time in one or more offerings (or not at all). The specific terms of any such offering(s) will be included in one or more prospectus supplement(s). The Company has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities to the public under the Universal F-3, and the Universal F-3 can remain effective for up to three years. The Company believes filing the Universal F-3 puts it in a position to respond to future financing and business opportunities on a timely basis, as market conditions permit and should it desire. The Universal F-3 was declared effective on March 21, 2023.



Resale registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-270436) (the “Resale F-3”). The Resale F-3 contains:



a base prospectus relating to the resale by certain legacy shareholders of the Company of up to 52,886,962 Ordinary Shares as well as to the primary issuance of up to 9,268,131 Ordinary Shares upon exercise of the company’s public warrants, which such securities were previously included on the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-262681) originally filed on February 11, 2022, and

a base prospectus relating to the resale of up to 1,534,410 warrants held by certain lenders (or their affiliates) of the Company as well as to up to 3,736,935 Ordinary Shares issued or issuable upon exercise of such warrants, which such prospectus was filed to replace part of the prospectus contained in the registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-268037) filed by the Company on October 28, 2022 relating to the same securities (such Form F-1 was never declared effective and the Company has since requested its withdrawal).



The Resale F-3 was filed by the Company, now that it is eligible to register securities on the shorter Form F-3, in order to replace registration statements previously filed on the longer Form F-1. This registration statement is required by resale registration rights held by the selling securityholders named therein. The Resale F-3 was declared effective on March 21, 2023.

Committed Equity Facility resale registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-270437) (the “CEF F-3”). The CEF F-3 relates to the previously announced committed equity facility (the “Committed Equity Facility”) entered into by the Company with B. Riley Principal Capital II pursuant to which the Company has the right to sell to B. Riley Principal Capital II up to $75,000,000 of Ordinary Shares, subject to certain limitations and conditions set forth in the related Ordinary Shares Purchase Agreement. The CEF F-3 was filed to replace the registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-268037) filed by the Company on October 28, 2022 relating in part to the Committed Equity Facility. Such Form F-1 was never declared effective and the Company has since requested its withdrawal. The CEF F-3 was declared effective on March 23, 2023. Similar to the Universal F-3, the Company has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities under the Committed Equity Facility pursuant to the CEF F-3. The company may in its sole discretion choose to make sales under the Committed Equity Facility in the future should market conditions permit.



The foregoing summaries of the registration statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the applicable registration statement, each of which were filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023.

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

