Versus Systems to Host Business Update Event on March 29th

52 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) announced today that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to provide an update on the Company and recent operational highlights. The webinar will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Investors will be able to access the event in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.versussystems.com/.

Versus Systems’ executive management team will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 developments, key performance indicators, and the Company’s strategic growth roadmap. Investors may register for the webinar here. Questions for the Q&A session may be sent in advance to [email protected]. Updates and further details will be available at www.versussystems.com.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]
or
[email protected]

