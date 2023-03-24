NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) ( ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Aspen University, Inc. (“Aspen”) a subsidiary of Aspen Group, Inc., entered into an Amendment to the September 2022 Consent Agreement with the Arizona Board of Nursing (“the Board”) that permits the teach-out of the BSN Pre-licensure program to continue. Following execution of the Amendment, Aspen issued the following statement:

Aspen University Statement

March 24, 2023

On the evening of March 23, 2023, Aspen University and the Arizona Board of Nursing (“the Board”) signed an Amendment to the September 2022 Consent Agreement that permits the teach-out of the BSN Pre-licensure program to continue. On behalf of the Pre-licensure students and university administration, we are appreciative to the Board for the opportunity to move forward.

Aspen is committed to working closely with the Board, our Consultant and Ombudsperson to ensure that the program “provides minimum instruction and learning opportunities, including clinical opportunities, to meet basic standards of educational practice and legal requirements,” as required by the Consent Agreement. We are thankful to be able to establish a process by which we can work cooperatively with the Board to address any concerns about the program they may have.

We are deeply grateful to students who have tirelessly advocated for their education, our supportive Governor and Legislators, and all others who have assisted in this effort.

