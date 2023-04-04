BitMine Immersion Technologies CEO Discusses Future of Bitcoin in Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of an interview with Jonathan Bates, chairman and CEO of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMNR) ("the Company"), a technology company specialized in immersion technology for bitcoin mining.scv_bmnrinterview_032123.png

With immersion technology, servers run fully submerged in a dielectric fluid that efficiently cools the machines. Removing heat in this manner allows for superior machine output and energy efficiency compared to conventional mining processes, ultimately improving yield and margins.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Bates provides an intriguing look at BitMine, which is likely the first specifically branded immersion public company, before diving into the state of the bitcoin industry and where the Company fits in.

"This is the future of mining. A lot of bigger companies ... have been touting their newly found expertise in immersion. Our team has been doing this for five years, even though this company is new," Bates says. As discussed in the interview, his confidence in the Company and his team is further demonstrated by management's decision to work for equity rather than draw a salary.

The interview also highlights BitMine's recent milestones, operational goals for 2023, and other points of interest for the investment community.

"We represent a thematic play in the most cutting-edge version of bitcoin mining itself. Outside of the futures for bitcoin and ETFs, it's the miners that are the public market representation," he says. "Our play is a peripheral, smaller, potentially, ideally more upside way to thematically play bitcoin … If you line us up against the other miners, our marketcap is a lot smaller - thinner float and such - but I think we've got a lot of potential upside there."

Listen to the full interview at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2023-interview-bitmine-immersion-bmnr/

About BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a technology company focused on Bitcoin mining using immersion technology, an advanced cooling technique whereby computers are submerged in specialized oil circulated to keep units operating at optimal ambient temperature. Immersion technology is more environmentally friendly that conventional mining methodologies, while lowering expenses and increasing yield. BitMine's flagship operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad and Pecos, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' or ''believes.'' Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.

Jonathan Bates
Chairman and CEO
[email protected]

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
[email protected]

