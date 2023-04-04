CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / XCana Petroleum Corp. (OTC PINK:XCPT) announced today that it has completed the required filing and recording of a 2100 acre, 102 lode claim, 3.3sq mile project in the Table Mountain District of northern Churchill County, Nevada. Situated strategically in the historically documented "Cottonwood Canyon" where according to historical records was discovered by George Lovelock and Charles Bell in the year 1882. Production began shortly thereafter with early volumes of "Mineral Resources" containing notes on production. The larger part of early production started in 1883 and continued until about 1886 with about 200 tons of ore being shipped to England for refining. The general average of the 200 tons shipped to England was recorded to have been 12 percent nickel and 14 percent cobalt with at least one car of ore containing 26 percent nickel.

The recording of this 2100 acre property secures XCana Corp's 100% ownership interest. The XCPT Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "We are excited to complete this recording and begin our rapid plans of growth for XCana Corp. Nickel and cobalt are essential metals for modern technologies, and their availability is critical for national security. By having a domestic source of these metals, the United States can avoid potential disruptions in the global supply chain and ensure its national security. Located approximately 30 miles from our Antimony Project and approximately 600 miles from our Lithium Project we have completed our portfolio of critical battery metal exploring companies."

Historical Reference : https://pubs.nbmg.unr.edu/Nickel-deposits-Cottonwood-Can-p/b032.htm

