XCana Petroleum Corp., Announces the Completed Filing and Recording of a 2100 Acre Nickel & Cobalt Project, Disclosing The Location of the Target Deposit

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / XCana Petroleum Corp. (OTC PINK:XCPT) announced today that it has completed the required filing and recording of a 2100 acre, 102 lode claim, 3.3sq mile project in the Table Mountain District of northern Churchill County, Nevada. Situated strategically in the historically documented "Cottonwood Canyon" where according to historical records was discovered by George Lovelock and Charles Bell in the year 1882. Production began shortly thereafter with early volumes of "Mineral Resources" containing notes on production. The larger part of early production started in 1883 and continued until about 1886 with about 200 tons of ore being shipped to England for refining. The general average of the 200 tons shipped to England was recorded to have been 12 percent nickel and 14 percent cobalt with at least one car of ore containing 26 percent nickel.

The recording of this 2100 acre property secures XCana Corp's 100% ownership interest. The XCPT Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "We are excited to complete this recording and begin our rapid plans of growth for XCana Corp. Nickel and cobalt are essential metals for modern technologies, and their availability is critical for national security. By having a domestic source of these metals, the United States can avoid potential disruptions in the global supply chain and ensure its national security. Located approximately 30 miles from our Antimony Project and approximately 600 miles from our Lithium Project we have completed our portfolio of critical battery metal exploring companies."

Historical Reference : https://pubs.nbmg.unr.edu/Nickel-deposits-Cottonwood-Can-p/b032.htm

xcana-image-032723.jpg*aerial map of XCana Corp. 102 lode claim project.

Contact & Learn More:
XCana Petroleum Corporation
+1 312-635-5432
[email protected]
Corporate Website: xcanacorp.com
Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xcana-corp/
Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/XcanaCorp

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XCPT/disclosure

SOURCE: XCANA PETROLEUM CORP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746109/XCana-Petroleum-Corp-Announces-the-Completed-Filing-and-Recording-of-a-2100-Acre-Nickel-Cobalt-Project-Disclosing-The-Location-of-the-Target-Deposit

img.ashx?id=746109

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.