Venlo, the Netherlands, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN today announced that QIAxcel Connect, its high-resolution gel electrophoresis instrument for use with DNA or RNA samples, has won the prestigious Red Dot award. This marks the fourth instrument from QIAGEN to receive this award from one of the most important design competitions.

QIAxcel Connect automates what was traditionally a laborious laboratory task: to analyze the size and quality of isolated DNA and RNA. It combines ease of use, high capability, flexible throughput and economy in a single instrument. Scientists just insert a cartridge – cleverly designed to include everything needed – and then add their samples. The system automatically performs the analysis. Real-time results display on a connected computer, and the run status can be monitored anywhere via a secured cloud connection.

“We are pleased to have the Red Dot jury recognize the innovative product design of the QIAxcel Connect instrument,” said Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President and Head of QIAGEN’s Life Sciences Business Area. “Coming after the Red Dot award for the EZ2 Connect instrument in 2022, we see it as endorsement of the strategy to update our instrument portfolio and to integrate greater digital connectivity.”

QIAxcel Connect provides options for customization to suit individual needs. Scientists benefit from minimal handling time, flexible throughput, and the speed of the system. Compared to other electrophoresis instruments, QIAxcel Connect is also viewed as offering greater convenience due to its simple set-up, greater flexibility and low running costs. It also provides high analytical power, with many applications addressed.

Scientists can use QIAxcel Connect for a broad range of laboratory application areas, including food and microbial testing, academic research, or disease and therapeutic research. QIAxcel Connect is highly suited for analysis and quality control of next-generation sequencing (NGS) libraries, as well as low-concentration samples (such as liquid biopsies), degraded samples (such as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues), and multiplex PCR products with high-resolution requirements.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

