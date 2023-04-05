Today, IHOP® announced the brand is spreading more joy with its largest menu evolution to-date, featuring a selection of craveable items spanning across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beyond. This new menu was driven by the brand’s research that identifies exactly what guests are looking for when it comes to IHOP’s menu – quality ingredients, options that meet the indulgent and lighter side of cravings, choice, and value.

As the leader in all things breakfast and an innovator in PM dayparts, IHOP continues to elevate and expand its offerings to ensure the brand is providing guests with quality ingredients. IHOP debuts its fresh take on Sweet & Savory Crepes, best-in-class Eggs Benedicts, juicy Ultimate Steakburgers with a new Four-Cheese Crisp, and the return of fan-favorite Cinn-A-Stack® Pancakes crafted to satisfy guests’ cravings any time of day. This menu continues to incorporate fresh ingredients in all dishes.

“Starting with the launch of Burritos and Bowls in 2021, IHOP has been on a journey to rethink our menu by leaning into our equity of breakfast. The introduction of our most thoughtful, innovative menu evolution to-date offers new ways to enjoy everyone’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Every decision we made for this menu was driven by our guests and their continually evolving feedback and needs so they can enjoy our menu items how they want them, when they want them.”

Whether guests are craving breakfast, a late-night snack, or anything in between, there is something for everyone at IHOP. The brand’s PM-focus kicked into high gear with IHOb and the launch of Ultimate Steakburgers in 2018, and has since expanded with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, IHOPPY Hour, and Hand-Crafted Melts, delivering even more craveable options for all dayparts. No matter the time of day, IHOP’s menu continues to provide quality with all meals made from scratch on the griddle, an abundance of choice, and unbeatable value offers.

For International Bank of Pancakes rewards members, the launch of this new menu gets even more delicious with an offer of earnings double PanCoinsSM on all Eggs Benedicts purchases from April 14-23*.

The new menu launch will be supported through a 360-marketing campaign including new menus, paid linear and digital media, social and earned media.

IHOP’s latest menu refresh features an array of handcrafted options, including:

New! Eggs Benedicts: Guests already trust IHOP to make their breakfast favorites, and Eggs Benedicts are no different. We’ve covered all the flavors guests crave with our new line of Eggs Benedicts – from classic ham, to veggie, to a spicy poblano kick, to transforming our hickory-smoked bacon into a bourbon bacon jam. For this menu innovation, IHOP uses a new high-quality hollandaise that is rich and creamy, delicious poached eggs (or eggs however guests would like them!), and toasty English muffins.

The new menu is available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting Monday, April 3. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

