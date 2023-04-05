Skyhawk Security Becomes First Cloud Security Company to Embed ChatGPT Functionality into the Threat Detection Process

1 hours ago
In 78% of cases, Skyhawk produced alerts earlier when adding new ‘Security Advisor’ and ‘Threat Detector’ ChatGPT scoring functionality

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the originator of cloud threat detection & response (CDR), today announced the company is using ChatGPT to enhance cloud threat detection and make it faster and easier for customers to find and understand security incidents that might otherwise fly under the radar.

Tests run by Skyhawk on the new ChatGPT features showed measurable improvements in the speed of detecting breaches based on anomalous activities, doing so at a much lower operational cost. According to Skyhawk’s tests on various datasets, in 78% of cases the platform produced alerts earlier when adding ChatGPT to the scoring process. This capability is generally available to Skyhawk customers today at no additional charge.

The company has incorporated ChatGPT in two unique ways:

  • Earlier detection of malicious activity. One of Skyhawk’s key advantages over other security tools is its ability to show actual threats as they are progressing on a graphical storyline known as an ‘Attack Sequence’. Skyhawk’s new ‘Threat Detector’ feature using the ChatGPT API is trained on millions of security data points from across the web. It uses that data to help augment the Attack Sequence technology’s scoring mechanism. Skyhawk’s existing scoring mechanisms are based on proprietary machine learning technologies that use malicious behavior indicators (MBIs) and then assign those MBIs a score when they get to the point that something appears to be worthy of an alert, known as a ‘Realert’. It solely alerts on real threats, significantly reducing false positives. Adding ChatGPT to the scoring system is one additional parameter that vastly improves the confidence of a given score and enables the platform to alert to anomalous behaviors earlier.
  • Explainability of attacks as they are progressing. An Attack Sequence correlates multiple suspicious events to provide observability into the validity of a potential attack and how it manifests. Today, Skyhawk adds textual explanations (produced by ChatGPT) for the incidents found by the platform. These appear in a new platform tab called the ‘Security Advisor’. Having these textual explanations, in addition to visual representations, helps organizations understand incidents in greater depth and makes them more accessible to security personnel.

“Lots of security companies are chasing the generative AI hype, with superficial additions like using AI to help with remediation recommendations. Skyhawk is doing something fundamentally different,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “We are using ChatGPT, and the world’s vast quantities of available security data, to help score and assess risk levels of various malicious detectors. It’s like asking thousands of security researchers to advise during the investigation of an incident on the risk of anomalous behaviors and to help define that risk. With the well-known shortage of cloud security expertise, customers can use Skyhawk’s unique approach of leveraging ChatGPT to overcome the shortage in personnel, thus improving the time to detect and respond, at a much lower operational cost.”

"As researchers, we continuously experiment with novel AI algorithms to enhance our capacity to identify malicious activities. The remarkable performance elevation we have achieved by integrating large language models is just the beginning of what we will be able to do with GPT and similar models,” said Amir Shachar, director of data science at Skyhawk and author of Semi-discrete Calculus. “We can prove that detection now happens sooner – adding an additional level of confidence to our threat detection platform that no other company has.”

To learn more about Skyhawk Security’s use of ChatGPT, please join the upcoming webinar on April 25th at noon EDT by registering here.

To learn more about Skyhawk Security’s comprehensive product offering, visit https://skyhawk.security/. For continuing updates follow Skyhawk Security on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Skyhawk Security
Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), helping hundreds of users map and remediate sophisticated threats to cloud infrastructure in minutes. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk Security evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis. Instead, using advanced ML sequencing of context-based behaviors, Skyhawk provides CDR within a ‘Runtime Hub’ to quickly detect and remediate malicious activities across multiple cloud platforms as they happen. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (

RDWR, Financial).

Media Contacts:
Sherlyn Rijos-Altman
Montner Tech PR
[email protected]

Mike Smith
Montner Tech PR
[email protected]

