Parade+Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, announces the availability of the PS8838 USB 3.2 / DP 2.1 MUX and PS8839 USB 3.2 / DP 2.1 DeMUX for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals.

PS8838 features a DisplayPort 2.1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 MUX with retiming, targeting USB-C host systems and docks. PS8839 is a DeMUX/Retimer device optimized for sink applications including docks and peripherals. The PS8838 and PS8839 are fully compliant with USB-IF USB 3.2 specification supporting up to Gen 2x1 or 10Gbps and VESA DP 2.1 standard up to UHBR20.

The devices support low power consumption for standby and low power states, greatly extending the battery life of mobile devices and enabling system EnergyStar compliance.

“PS8838/PS8839 extend DP 2.1 support to Parade USB-C MUX and DeMUX product families,” says Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “OEMs can now upgrade their host and peripheral solutions with DP 2.1 with proven technologies from Parade.”

Availability

The PS8838 and PS8839 are sampling now. They are available in a 4.7x8.0mm 62-pin QFN package.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei+Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

