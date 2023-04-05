Graco Launches Industry First Automatic Lubrication Injector Technology, GCI™ Series Cartridge Injector

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, today announced the launch of the GCI™ Series injector platform for single-line parallel automatic lubrication systems. The lubrication industry’s first cartridge injector, Graco+GCI establishes a new level of durability and serviceability by delivering up to two times the life of current injectors while cutting replacement time from minutes to seconds. The new design doubles the output of current injectors in its class at a lower cost for unprecedented uptime and savings on labor costs.

The GCI Series injector platform is available in two- to six-bank aluminum and high-pressure steel manifold options, using the same mounting pattern as existing injector technology while taking up a smaller footprint. Locked-in color-coded output spacers dictate the amount of grease dispensed per lubrication cycle, reducing the likelihood of incorrect field adjustments during a repair. Quick-exchange injectors deliver up to .150 cubic inches of grease at an accuracy level of +/- 3% and have a high-visibility 360-degree view indicator pin that enables easier troubleshooting. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A significant step forward for automatic lubrication technology, Graco+GCI was developed with special considerations for both construction and mining maintenance professionals,” said Shane Norman, Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division global product marketing manager. “With simplicity at the core of its design, GCI significantly reduces replacement installation time, requiring only a single wrench and eliminating the need to disconnect lube lines. This new streamlined cartridge injector design leverages state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to deliver greater life. The unprecedented level of durability creates the opportunity to slash the number of injector replacements, parts costs and service downtime frequency to keep machines up and running.”

The GCI+Series+injector+platform is available in two- to six-bank aluminum and high-pressure steel manifold options, using the same mounting pattern as existing injector technology while taking up a smaller footprint. Locked-in color-coded output spacers dictate the amount of grease dispensed per lubrication cycle, reducing the likelihood of incorrect field adjustments during a repair. Quick-exchange injectors deliver up to .150 cubic inches of grease at an accuracy level of +/- 3% and have a high-visibility 360-degree view indicator pin that enables easier troubleshooting.

This new cartridge injector system from Graco ushers in a new era of automatic lubrication system technology – transforming uptime, production capacity and profitability expectations through groundbreaking reductions in maintenance frequency, labor and costly downtime. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.graco.com%2FGCI.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

