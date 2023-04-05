Parkersburg, WV, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkersburg, WV March 29, 2023 /GlobeNewswire/ KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today it has integrated ChatGPT into their online e-commerce site powered by Shopify. ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence language model that revolutionizes the e-commerce industry, particularly Shopify powered stores.

ChatGPT is a deep learning model that has been expertly trained on vast amounts of textual data. Its remarkable natural language processing capabilities allow it to comprehend and respond to conversational queries, making it a perfect fit for chatbots. Furthermore, ChatGPT’s impressive customization capabilities enable it to understand the specific terminologies and language used in a particular industry. Kronos will train ChatGPT to comprehend product descriptions, customer inquiries, and other e-commerce-related terms, thus providing their customers with an unparalleled level of experience.

How can ChatGPT be beneficial for Kronos’ Air Purifiers online store?

Personalized customer experience: ChatGPT can provide a personalized customer experience by understanding and responding to customers’ queries in natural language. Chatbots powered by ChatGPT can offer customers suggestions based on their purchase history and search queries, making their shopping experience more enjoyable and efficient.

KNOS’ implementation of 24/7 customer support utilizing ChatGPT-powered chatbots will provide 24/7 customer support to Kronos’ online store. This means that customers can get their queries resolved at any time. Chatbots can handle simple queries like order status, shipping details, and product information, freeing up human customer support agents to focus on more complex issues.

We believe ChatGPT integration will create Increased customer engagement online.

The chatGPT-powered chatbot is capable to engage customers in personalized conversations, enhancing their shopping experience. Chatbots can suggest the type and model of air purifier products, offer discounts, and provide personalized recommendations based on customers’ interests and preferences.

We anticipate Improved conversion rates. ChatGPT will help improve conversion rates by guiding customers through the buying process. Chatbot can provide product information, answer queries, and even help customers complete their purchases by providing a direct link to the checkout page.

Chatbots are cost-effective and more efficient compared to human customer support that may be otherwise unaffordable to small companies lacking hiring resources. Chatbots powered by ChatGPT can handle multiple queries simultaneously, reducing the need for multiple customer support agents.

Scalability & Analytics of ChatCPT for the Shopify Platform: Chatbots can handle an unlimited number of customer queries, making them highly scalable. As the number of customers grows, the chatbot can handle the increased workload without compromising on response time or quality. Chatbots powered by ChatGPT can provide valuable analytics data that can help Shopify store owners understand their customer’s behavior and preferences. Store owners can analyze the data to improve their product offerings, marketing strategies, and customer support.

A recent article by Forbes, titled: What Is ChatGPT? A Review Of The AI In Its Own Words. Since its release in November last year, ChatGPT has been attracting headlines for its much-hyped potential, which—depending on your view of artificial intelligence (AI)—will either transform work for the better by helping us with mundane and complicated tasks or will encroach disastrously into territory best navigated by sentient beings.

Forbes Advisor decided to put the tool to the test, by asking it about its knowledge of consumer finance, its AI rivals, and what it thought of itself and its abilities. Here is our guide, and our verdict, on the pros and cons of ChatGPT.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGTP was developed by U.S. company OpenAI, which specializes in artificial intelligence tools for human use. OpenAI describes ChatGPT as a sibling model to another of its tools, InstructGPT, which is trained to follow human prompts and provide detailed responses to queries.

Owing to its chat box format, which opens up a dialogue between humans and AI, ChatGPT allows users to request information on highly specific topics—from quantum computing and processing code to the mechanics of the human heart or the principles of flower arrangement. In this way, it apes the brain-dump, question-and-answer format of Google search, although instead of producing multiple answers on a search engine results page (SERP), ChatGPT acts as the sole authority delivering responses.

The human user can refine the search query in response to what ChatGPT produces or ask follow-up questions to the home on specific information. This information, according to its boosters, can then be incorporated into CVs, assignments, work tasks, presentations, and reports. ChatGPT can also pen songs, write movie scripts, and compose poems on topics of the user’s choosing. It can add levity and humor when requested or adopt a formal tone.

The tool was released to the general public last year as a way of improving upon its functionality through feedback, and since then OpenAI claims to have received information from millions of free users across the globe on its strengths and weaknesses, which it intends to incorporate into its updates and modifications. It is estimated that more than a million people accessed ChatGPT in its first five days alone and two months after its launch it had attracted 100 million monthly active users.

“Kronos Advanced Technologies is one of the first companies to integrate ChatGPT functionality into our online e-commerce store” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos’ CEO.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.





The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!





Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.





