After successfully piloting fiber to the home in 2022, Alaska Communications is significantly expanding service footprint to reach 14,000 more Alaska families in 2023.

The way people use the internet has changed. It’s no longer a nice-to-have; it’s a need-to-have to participate in today’s world. Broadband supports regional growth and economic development. A Deloitte+research+study shows that broadband penetration increases job growth, expands the types of jobs available and may raise the level of skilled population.

That’s why Alaska Communications is pioneering fiber to the home in Alaska’s urban centers.

“Access to high-speed internet brings many opportunities, from accessing a world-class education to starting your own business or working for a company across the globe,” said Mark Ayers, chief technology officer, Alaska Communications. “Fiber provides the highest speed, lowest latency internet currently available in the world. These significant technical improvements over cable modem service provide a dramatically improved experience for applications like high-definition video conferencing, which is a necessity when working from home and contributing to our fast-paced economy.”

Alaska Communications Fiber is available in three speed/price packages with symmetrical speeds up to 2.5 Gigabits per second.

Select neighborhoods in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna are ready for purchase now. As 2023 progresses, 14,000 more homes will be turned up in phases. To check if your home is eligible to receive fiber service, visit https%3A%2F%2Falaskacommunicationsfiber.com.

Rural fiber focus

Alaska Communications’ long-term focus on fiber extends beyond metropolitan areas.

The Alaska FiberOptic Project will connect up to 20 communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers with fiber internet, creating new opportunities for rural Alaskans. Residents in the served communities will receive Gigabit speeds through a fiber connection, with pricing that equals Alaska Communications’ rates in urban areas. This collaboration between Calista Corporation, Doyon Limited, Gana-A 'Yoo Limited, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Alaska Communications is expected to be complete by the end of 2025. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.akfiberopticproject.com.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

