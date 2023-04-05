Exxe Group Signs LOI for Algorithmic Proprietary Trading Platform

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Multi-level definitive LOI signed with UK-based technology company
  • Technology platform features multiple proprietary programmatic trading algorithms
  • Closing and turn-key deployment of a fully functioning scalable platform in April 2023
  • $50M in initial annual trading volume target

    • NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") announces it has signed a definitive Letter of Intent (LOI) with a UK-based technology company to implement at-scale a fully-automated algorithmic trading system. This transaction is scheduled to close in April 2023.

    Over the past decade, Exxe Group's partner has successfully developed and deployed three fully-automated algorithmic trading systems, and one semi-automated algorithmic trading system. The system being deployed and scaled under the agreement has been fully tested, having effected well in excess of 10,000 market-level trades over the two most recent quarters.

    Based on real-time data the algorithmic trading system is expected to be profitable from inception, with an initial annual trading volume target of $50 million. Terms include the distribution of net profit paid to platform shareholders via standard voting protocols.

    Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, stated: "We could not be happier than to enter into an LOI with an entity that has a proven history of success in developing complex, automated algorithmic trading systems. The system being implemented elevates our fintech initiatives across the board. "

    About Exxe Group
    Exxe Group Exxe is a diversified fintech company with assets in real estate, architectural design, agriculture, automotive, medical, media, and trading technology. Exxe Group acquires controlling equity interests in undervalued assets and undertakes an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information please visit the Company's:

    Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

    Forward-Looking Statements:
    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

    CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

    image-1.png

    SOURCE: Exxe Group



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/746385/Exxe-Group-Signs-LOI-for-Algorithmic-Proprietary-Trading-Platform

    img.ashx?id=746385

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.