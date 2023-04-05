BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Fast Finance Pay Corp (‘FFPP') the German FinTech and payments group today announces it has signed and funded an agreement with Gibraltar software developer FortKnoxster Ltd to acquire on behalf of FFPP's wholly owned subsidiary OK.de Services a portfolio of crypto services including access to over 40 blockchains of more than 100,000 digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum which will be made available to the 2.3MM users of Fast Finance Pay Corp wholly owned subsidiary OK.de Services.

The following are some of the key aspects of this new business:

Extension of the OK. secure messenger service by adding a crypto wallet to allow users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly using the encrypted chat function.

Providing users with access to 40 blockchains with more than 100,000 tradable assets

Monetization of OK.de 2.3 million registered secure email users through advertising revenue as well as an advertisement free premium version of the application.

Projected strong growth of the company's social network.

The OK. secure wallet will offer trading, storage, and exchange of digital assets to holders in the EU with an anticipated launch date in the second quarter of 2023. The Ok.de secure email has been recently ranked the second-best secure email provider in Germany by ‘deutschlandtest' who praised the companies' offerings along with its secure and modern messaging service and military grade encryption.

The Ok.de app is available for Android, IOS and as a desk top version. All OK.de applications provide a highly reliable and fully data protection compliant end to end encryption based on block chain technology. The zero-knowledge architecture ensures that no usable data is loaded onto the operator's server. Armin Dartsch, Secretary of Fast Finance Pay Corp commented that "What happens in OK.secure stays in OK.secure!".

In other matters the Board of Directors of FFPP have entered into a non-disclosure agreement with a Belgian financial institution to explore the possibility of a joint venture to finally enable FFPP to roll out its electronic payment card for use throughout the European Union. The launch of FFPP's payment card has been delayed by problems at FFPP's partner Rails Bank which were fully disclosed in the year end financial reports filed with OTC Markets. Whilst the management is not severing its relationship with Rails Bank it feels that exploring other avenues make economic sense whilst Rails Bank goes through a restructuring of its embedded finance business.

The Board of FFPP also announce the departure of their investment banker Keith Bayley Rogers & Co Limited due to the death of Graham Abhill-Beck head of KBR's investment banking and fluent German speaker. The Board wish to express their condolences and thank Keith Bayley Rogers & Co Limited management for all the help and assistance the firm has provided over the last two years.

Commenting on matters Armin Dartsch, the corporations secretary stated that "Given the difficult trading environment both he and the board were extremely satisfied with the company's progress to date". A fuller discussion of the year end results can be found at www.ff24pay-corp.com under the corporate news section.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp

Is a gateway provider and nascent FinTech, Fast Finance Pay Corp offers a flexible payment platform to assist e-merchants with their online ventures. It allows e-merchants to process all popular payment methods with just one partner instead of installing a multitude of "payment plugins".

Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry, and the Directors of Fast Finance Pay Corp take responsibility for it.

Fast Finance Pay Corp

Armin Dartsch, Director and Company Secretary; cell: +49 (0) 1621 66 23 26; [email protected]

