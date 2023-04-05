Xeris Biopharma Holdings (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapeutic areas, appointed Ricki Fairley to its Board of Directors, increasing the size of the Board to nine members, on March 27, 2023.

“On behalf of our Board, we welcome Ricki and her wealth of insights and experiences, especially her passion for advocating on behalf of patients,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris. “As a seasoned marketer with 35+ years in brand management and strategic planning, we look forward to collaborating with Ricki to advance our mission of serving patient communities.”

Ms. Fairley has over 35 years of marketing experience including 20 years in brand management at Johnson & Johnson, Nabisco, Reckitt & Colman, and The Coca-Cola Company, and over 15 years in agency leadership encompassing strategic planning and consulting for numerous Fortune 500 companies. She currently serves as co-founder and CEO of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance and is also co-host for “The Doctor Is In,” a weekly live breast cancer advocacy web series. In January 2022, Ms. Fairley started the When We Tri(al) Movement to change the game on Black women participating in clinical trials to improve outcomes for Black women with breast cancer that has resulted in thousands of Black women entering clinical trial research. Ms. Fairley serves on the Board of Trustees for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. She is a board member for the Center for Healthcare Innovation and serves on the National Minority Quality Forum Scientific Advisory Board for Project Moonshot. She is a founding member of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Steering Committee. Prior to founding TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, Ms. Fairley was the Founder, and served as President and Thought Leader of DOVE Marketing, a marketing agency with a mission to deliver iconic thinking, strategic problem solving and creative genius to clients seeking profitable business results. Ms. Fairley received the Leadership Award from the Creative Thinking Association of America and was named a Top 100 Marketer by Black Enterprise Magazine in February 2011. Ms. Fairley holds a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is the President Emeritus of the Black Alumni of Dartmouth Association and is Board Chair Emeritus of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company.

“I am thrilled to join this board of astute business strategists. I look forward to bringing my patient advocate voice to the company’s passionate and committed pursuit of changing patients’ lives,” says Ricki Fairley.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing differentiated and innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris has a diverse pipeline of development and partnered programs using its formulation sciences, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™, to support long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., including statements regarding Xeris’ ability to successfully develop and commercialize differentiated and innovative products and serve patient communities, and other statements containing the words “will,” “would,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris’ experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris’ actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, include its limited experience commercializing pharmaceutical products, it may require additional capital to sustain its business, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, the continued impact of COVID-19 on its business operations, its ability to compete successfully with existing and potential competitors, and its and collaborators’ ability to protect its and their intellectual property and proprietary formulation science. No assurance can be given that our expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information about economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris is set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Xeris’ 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form a part of, this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to us, as of the date of this communication and, while believed to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

