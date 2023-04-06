34-year-old, Minh Quan Lam is a passionate gamer who brings his skills in creative thinking, problem-solving and gaming knowledge to his role as an operations manager. He is part of a global team of more than 360 specialists at TDCX, (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, that is helping global gaming companies deliver a good game.

To enhance its support for companies from all sectors, including gaming, with Vietnamese language requirements, TDCX has opened its 28th campus, this time in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The campus adds to TDCX’s network of delivery centers in Asia, Europe and Latin America and complements its Thailand campus in supporting clients with CX needs in the Lower Mekong region.

Vietnam is an attractive destination for companies to locate their outsourced services. The market was ranked as the world’s sixth most competitive global business services location according to Kearney’s 2021 Global Services Location Index. In line with that, Vietnam’s Business Process Outsourcing market is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023 – 2027) of 10 per cent, representing a volume of US$650 million by 20271.

Mr. Byron Fernandez, Group Chief Information Officer and EVP, TDCX, said, “Vietnam has all the essential ingredients to become a key player in the outsourcing market. It has strong IT infrastructure and is home to a skilled and youthful talent pool, making it one of the hottest hubs for brands. Through our conversations with potential candidates in the market, they are driven, enthusiastic and committed. This is exactly the type of talent that our clients seek.

“The opening of our Vietnam campus gives us the opportunity to harness new talent pools for our clients and to play a part in providing the local workforce with interesting digital economy jobs. As we do so, we will also be able to achieve our strategy of providing greater network coverage and service offerings to our clients.”

Through its entry into the market, TDCX aims to provide quality employment opportunities for the local workforce and to offer training opportunities to upskill the talent pool. It is also hoped that such efforts will contribute to the growth of the country’s growing outsourcing industry.

The campus is helmed by Diep Thi Thanh Thu (Thu Diep), Senior Operations Manager at TDCX Vietnam who has more than a decade of experience in the CX industry. She brings a wealth of expertise in managing market operations and has worked with some of the most established brands in the APAC region. She also oversaw the establishment of TDCX’s campuses in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan.

Setting up social safeguards for gaming

A report shows that by 2027, the video games segment will see the number of users in Vietnam increase to 11.3 million2. The country also has one of the highest percentage of gamers in Southeast Asia3, presenting an opportunity for TDCX to expand its support offerings to the gaming industry while maintaining reliable and comprehensive support for all gaming clients.

Thu Diep said, “Vietnam’s already growing gaming industry received a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as people turned to online entertainment. As such, we see more gaming companies wanting to engage with Vietnamese consumers to tap the potential of this market. However, it can be challenging for international firms to navigate local regulations, cultural nuances and language barriers. With our Vietnam campus, we will be able to help more companies scale and seize growth opportunities quickly and efficiently through our local expertise.”

TDCX’s Vietnam campus is currently providing omnichannel customer experience and content, trust and safety services for an American video game developer. This involves providing customer support to players and real-time monitoring and resolution of issues. The campus is located in District 4, Ho Chi Minh City.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 28 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

