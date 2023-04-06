Comcast today shared details of a multi-year network expansion project that has and will continue to help connect thousands of unserved and underserved homes and businesses to its next-generation broadband platform, the Xfinity 10G Network. Over the past three years the company has added and upgraded nearly 10,000 miles of its network to connect more than 300,000 new homes and businesses across the southeastern United States, including Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. In addition, Comcast plans to continue to expand its network across the southeast through both private funding and state and local partnerships.

For over a decade, Comcast has been an active leader in closing the broadband gap and is making the significant investments to quickly connect more families and businesses.

“Closing the digital divide has been one of our most important priorities, and one that we have been successful at through state and local partnerships,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “As a result, we have expeditiously and cost-effectively delivered advanced broadband services where the need is vital.”

Comcast’s most recent network expansion completions include those in the City+of+Louisville%2C+Georgia; Warren+County%2C+Georgia; Colbert+County%2C+Alabama; Hampton+County%2C+South+Carolina; and downtown+Knoxville%2C+Tennessee.

“We are continuously investing in the evolution of our network and seeking opportunities to further expand access and adoption across our markets,” added Gumbs.

Additional network expansion efforts will begin in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee later this year. These locations will have the foundational next-generation Xfinity 10G network in place to deploy DOCSIS 4.0, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options. For local updates, please visit south.comcast.com.

For residents looking to see if their neighborhood has access to Xfinity services, visit www.Xfinity.com%2Fmytown. For businesses looking to connect, visit www.Business.Comcast.com.

Comcast is also committed to addressing digital inequity through Project+UP, the company’s $1 billion dollar commitment to help tens of millions of people connect to the Internet and build futures of unlimited possibilities. The funding supports ongoing efforts to build awareness about connectivity programs like Internet Essentials and the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which offers eligible households up to $30/month credit, or up to $75 for households on tribal lands, for home Internet. Comcast proudly participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, and offers Internet Essentials Plus, a $29.95/month home Internet service that is effectively free for eligible households, once the ACP credit is applied. Interested customers can visit Xfinity.com%2FACP or call 1-800-Xfinity to learn more about this program and find out if they qualify.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s next-generation network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet: More than one third ofXfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and Ookla rated Xfinity the fastest Internet provider at the end of 2022*. Symmetrical gig speeds to the first homes are planned for later this year.

More than one third ofXfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and Ookla rated Xfinity the fastest Internet provider at the end of 2022*. Symmetrical gig speeds to the first homes are planned for later this year. Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful xFi Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year.

The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful xFi Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year. Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and business and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and business and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest xFi Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

