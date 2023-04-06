ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coretec Group ( CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for EV, cleantech, and emerging tech applications, today announced that it will host and participate in two upcoming calls - one being a shareholder call addressing shareholder questions, reflecting on recent achievements and demonstrating the path forward, and the second focused on the current battery landscape with energy storage industry leaders.



The shareholder call will take place on Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 am ET and will be led by CEO Matt Kappers and VP of Partnerships and Innovation, Dr. Michelle Tokarz. It will outline advancements made within Coretec’s Endurion battery development program for EV application, IP updates, and clear next steps for the Company as it moves forward in the commercialization of its product.

The technology call will center more on industry happenings, hurdles, and advancements related to the manufacturing, supply chain, and commercialization of next generation EV batteries, giving the Endurion team the opportunity to discuss their solution. The Company will share an announcement about this call, which will include members of other organizations and an independent host, in the coming weeks.

Both calls are intended to inform shareholders and partners, and highlight Coretec’s suite of technology products, as well as the critical market needs it seeks to address.

The Company will provide call access information via press release and social media in advance of the calls. Please follow on Twitter at @CoretecGroupInc or the Company’s LinkedIn page.

About The Coretec Group



The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.



For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.



