OneMeta AI's Verbum Software Developer Kit™ was used by BizzTech to transform "Altar of Europa 3.0 - Museums in the Metaverse" (a 100-square-meter physical drawing created by artist ANTOINETTE) into an immersive, interactive and photorealistic experience that enables realtime multilingual communication between/among participants in this first-of-its-kind metaverse project sponsored by muse.um.

BOUNTIFUL, UT and AUSTIN, TX and LEIPZIG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / The world's first multilingual metaverse project is now a reality thanks to the collaborative efforts of OneMeta AI™ (OTC PINK:ONEI), a Multilingual Enablement company, and BizzTech, a Virtual Reality Technology Platform provider.

For its part, BizzTech deployed OneMeta AI's newly released Verbum SDK™ to transform artist ANTOINETTE's "Altar of Europa 3.0 - Museums in the Metaverse" into a first-of-its kind digital experience that enables realtime multilingual interaction between/among digital patrons of the arts.

As a result, visitors from all over the planet can explore the painstakingly created and unique piece of art and interact with each other as digital avatars in the metaverse representation of "Altar of Europa 3.0" while also enabling them to speak and read discussions in realtime in their respective native languages regardless of the language spoken by other visitors.

"With the help of the Verbum™ Software Developer Kit, we were able to implement the fastest and most accurate translation tool that we know of into our metaverse platform for business in a highly realistic environment built on BizzTech's metaverse platform for business, MetaLinked," said Dirk Schmidt, CEO and Co-Founder of Austin, Texas-based BizzTech.

"Altar of Europa 3.0 - Museums in the Metaverse"was created in physical form over a three-year period by ANTOINETTE as a 100-square-meter art piece of drawn in pen. "Altar of Europa 3.0"was officially launched in the metaverse on Thursday (March 16) with over 1,200 individuals from around the world participating in the digital unveiling, 70 as avatars and the balance as livestream attendees.

According to award-winning AR/VR/Metaverse Consultant and Author, David Sime, transporting artwork into the metaverse has many benefits to various audiences.

"Statistically, people who visit a space digitally are more than 30% more likely to go on and visit it in person," Sime said. "For venue owners, don't worry, this is actually going to increase your foot fall (foot traffic), not replace it. But for the many people around the world, you're giving them access that they just would not have any other way. And for your artists, you're exposing their work to places and cultures that never otherwise would have seen them. Or been able to see them."

According to Saul Leal, CEO and Co-Founder of OneMeta AI, he was not surprised with BizzTech's success in utilizing Verbum SDK to take the metaverse to an entirely new level.

"Until something is done for the very first time, we often think it can never happen, like Roger Bannister becoming the first person to ever run a mile in under four minutes," Leal said. "This has also been the case with the metaverse as people have wondered, ‘Is the metaverse doomed to be limited to just individuals who use the same language?' Well, now the world knows, as BizzTech and OneMeta AI have proven that the metaverse can support literally scores of languages all at once.

"In fact, with our current technology tools, we support 80 different languages and 42 separate dialects, in near-realtime, with speech-to-text, text-to-text, text-to-speech, and deliver highly accurate speech-to-speech translations, closed captioning, and transcriptions. And we do so faster, more accurately, and less expensively than Google and Deepgram."

"Altar of Europa 3.0 - Museums in the Metaverse" Overview

Central to the pen-on-paper "Altar of Europa 3.0" art is a section named by ANTOINETTE as "The Seven Guardians of the Days of the Week," mythical individuals designed to look out for negativity in society. The physical artwork - "Altar of Europa 3.0" - was created by the artist from 2018 to 2020. When completed, it filled 100-square-meters of paper (5x20-meters, height x length), required over 1,500 pens to complete, and features millions of pen strokes.

Taking "Altar of Europa 3.0" to the world via the metaverse was made possible through the sponsorship of muse.um, a new organization that brings participants from the art market into the metaverse.

"The development of business models in the metaverse for me goes far beyond the creating of digital twins," said Thomas Hampel, CEO and Co-Founder of muse.um. "As an entrepreneur, manager and consultant, my focus is on creating added value for users that are created by this technology."

"As an artist, I am implementing my vision of the ‘Altar of Europa 3.0' and the transformation of my physical artwork into the virtual world," said ANTOINETTE, artist and Art Director/Co-Founder of muse.um. "I am creating an unforgettable art experience for my audience and show the art market which possibilities lie in the presentation in the metaverse."

"‘Altar of Europa 3.0' was designed for two purposes: to showcase the artist's work and to introduce museums to Web 3.0 and the metaverse," said Rosi Vieira, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of BizzTech. "With its highly realistic avatars and integrated translation tool, ‘Altar of Europa 3.0' visitors will be able to communicate about what they see and what moves them without being restricted by geographic or language barriers. And by using Verbum SDK, we've shown it's possible to break down one of the final barriers facing international business and the metaverse."

For More Information

To get a sense of how realtime multilingual communication can happen in the metaverse, please watch this video compilation captured during the unveiling of "Altar of Europa 3.0 - Museums in the Metaverse:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4xVn_F2JZ8.

For more information about artist ANTOINETTE, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@altardereuropa3964/videos.

For more information about Verbum SDK, please visit https://www.onemeta.ai/products-verbum-sdk.

For more information about "Altar of Europa 3.0 - Museums in the Metaverse," please see this excellent article by World Art News.

About BizzTech

A Virtual Reality Technology Platform provider, BizzTech offers Metaverse-as-a-Service (MaaS) by delivering premium metaverse solutions to migrate businesses into immersive, interactive and photorealistic 3D environments. As a perfect bridge from Web2 to Web3, BizzTech's platform is well positioned for mass adoption through a unique combination of emerging technologies and a complete mix of functionalities and features for all kinds of business interactions. Users can access the platform easily through any device that has a browser and even a low-bandwidth internet connection. BizzTech serves industries such as banking, insurance, construction, retail, mining, healthcare, marketing, IT and others.

About Verbum SDK

The Verbum Software Developer Kit allows software programmers, channel partners, and corporate development teams to integrate OneMeta AI's powerful multilingual communications engine - Verbum™ - into new or existing Software-as-a-Service applications and/or client/server programs, helping them remove communications barriers for multinational organizations and/or those serving customers who speak/read different languages.

About OneMeta AI

OneMeta AI is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated and transcribed in one second or less. Its first product, Verbum, supports near-realtime web-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in 82 languages and 40 dialects, while its second product, Verbum SDK, allows developers to incorporate Verbum benefits and features into new and/or existing software applications. OneMeta AI: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.™

OneMeta AI, Verbum, Verbum SDK, and "Speak. Hear. Read. Understand." are trademarks of OneMeta AI, as are the OneMeta AI and Verbum logos. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

