Lion Announces Internal Testing of Robo-Advisor LionAI

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, March 31, 2023

HONG KONG, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services as well as a developer of new growth products including SPAC sponsorship, NFT and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced that it will increase its investment in R&D innovation, especially in the areas of large AI models, AI content generation (AIGC) and other fields. The initiative empowers core fintech business products and services, based on the application and research of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as ChatGPT and ERNIE Bot (China's ChatGPT equivalent). These efforts will also enable the Company to upgrade its technology, integrate business solutions, optimize user experience, reduce costs, improve quality, increase efficiency, achieve differentiated, professional, and characteristic development, and create an important vehicle for profitable growth.

Lion, with its professional technical team, has successfully created Robo-Advisor LionAI, which has entered the internal testing phase. In a later stage, the LionAI tool can provide customers with a number of AI products and services such as digital humans, smart financial Q&A, and customer service robots, which would be applied to the Company's core traditional financial business segments including insurance, securities, and wealth management. LionAI may also provide smart financial advisory services including account opening, fee payment, insurance and underwriting, stock selection and diagnosis, asset allocation, investment education encyclopedia, and data retrieval, and it will be gradually upgraded to a chatbot powered by AI large language model. From the perspective of commercial value, LionAI is believed to have the potential to become a leading AI natural language and intelligent investment advisory system in the field of financial technology.

Mr. Wang Chunning (Wilson), CEO of Lion Group Holding Ltd, said, "Lion is committed to being a pioneer in the forefront of financial technology development, continuously improving operational efficiency, and addressing environmental changes and industry trends. Finance, technology, and digitalization are the three cornerstones of Lion's efforts to move forward in the frontier of financial technology. Our LionAI powered by AI technology will inject new momentum into the company's various financial technology businesses' advancement, greatly improving the efficiency of our services, and supporting new business needs, meanwhile, further demonstrating our strong customer acquisition advantages, thereby driving the explored increase of users and revenue. In the future, we believe the adoption of AI is certain to become one of the important variables shaping the competitive landscape of the entire industry. With the support of AI-related technologies, we will continue to deepen our efforts in the fields of FinTech, AIGC, and Web3.0, to break through and enhance our development momentum. We will devote ourselves to promoting the high-speed construction and high-quality sustainable development of the digital financial ecosystem business, creating high-quality product experience and services for customers, as well as meaningful value growth for our shareholders."

About Lion

Lion Group Holding LTD. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offer a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) Total Return Service (TRS) Trading, (ii) Contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) Insurance Brokerage and (iv) Futures and Securities Brokerage.

In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Lion is also committed to building the world's top one-stop, cross-chain, high-expansion non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace as well as operating and managing innovative projects in areas such as the Metaverse, Web 3.0, and ESG through advanced technology research and development. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Contacts

Lion Group Holding
Tel: +852 2820 9011
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
William Zima
Tel: +1 203 682 8233
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN58256&sd=2023-03-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lion-announces-internal-testing-of-robo-advisor-lionai-301786722.html

SOURCE Lion Group Holding Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN58256&Transmission_Id=202303310400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN58256&DateId=20230331
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.