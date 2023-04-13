Fannie Mae (“FNMA” or “Fannie”) ( FNMA, Financial) and Freddie Mac (“FMCC or “Freddie”) ( FMCC, Financial)

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac remain valuable perpetual options on the companies’ exit from conservatorship. Adverse court rulings have effectively ended shareholder litigation. The Supreme Court denied certiorari in their Court of Federal Claims litigation (the “Takings Cases”) on January 9th, 2023, which follows the June 2021 Supreme Court ruling in the Collins litigation that found the Third Amendment to the PSPAs to be authorized under the HERA statute. On March 1, 2023, Pershing Square dropped its remaining claims in the Takings Cases as we did not see a viable path forward.

We continue to believe that the economic and political rationale for Fannie and Freddie’s independence remains intact. Both entities continue to build capital through retained earnings which has increased their combined capital to $97 billion approaching a fortress-level of capital. We believe that it is simply a matter of when, not if, that Fannie and Freddie will be released from conservatorship.

From Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square 2022 annual letter.