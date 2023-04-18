Automatic Data Processing: A Dividend Growth Stock

The business services company offers a modest but growing dividend with the prospect of capital gains

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Summary
  • Automatic Data Processing meets all the criteria for a place on the GuruFocus Dividend Growth Portfolio screener.
  • It currently yields more than the S&P 500 average and has been increasing the dividend payment by more than 12.0% per year.
  • The company’s strong fundamentals indicate that the dividend and its growth rate are likely sustainable.
Article's Main Image

Searching for stocks with good dividends and solid fundamentals? One way to find such stocks is to check out GuruFocus' Dividend Growth Portfolio screener. Only 14 stocks currently make this list due to the strict criteria, and one of those is Automatic Data Processing Inc. (

ADP, Financial), better known as ADP.

In this article, we will review ADP based on the Dividend Growth Portfolio screening criteria to see why I believe we can trust this company to sustainably deliver rising dividends over the long term.

Financial strength

The first criteria on the screener is the GuruFocus financial strength rank, which must be at least 6 out of 10. ADP just meets that benchmark. Reviewing the middling rank, we see its debt has been rising while its cash and cash equivalents have shrunk over most of the past decade:

1644248544535678976.png

At the end of the company's fiscal year 2022, which was on June 30, it carried just under $3 billion in long-term debt. Why the growing debt? In part, it’s because ADP was able to take out fixed-rate notes with interest rates ranging between 1.83% and 3.47%. That’s very inexpensive capital.

Otherwise, it has a reasonable interest coverage ratio of 23.13 but a concerning Altman Z-Score of 2.14, which is in the grey zone, implying some minor risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability

The GuruFocus profitability rank hurdle is a bit higher at 7 out of 10, but ADP passes it easily with a 9 out of 10 rank. The following chart of the income statement shows a net margin of more than 18.40%:

1644895387980435456.png

The operating margin is another requirement it has no trouble meeting, clearing the minimum hurdle of 10.0% at 21.26%. The company also was profitable in 10 of the past 10 years, another screener requirement.

Growth

In the revenue category, the screener calls for an average five-year revenue growth rate of at least 3.0% per year. The company exceeds that with a rate of 6.90%.

It’s a similar story for the five-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth. The requirement is an average of at least 5.0% per year, while ADP delivers an average of 12.10% per year.

While it’s not required by the screener, I also wanted to know about ADP’s free cash flow, which is the source of dividend funding. Over the past five years, it has grown by an average of 10.30% per year, which is enough to fund an ambitious dividend growth program.

Dividends

To qualify for the Dividend Growth Portfolio, a company needs a dividend yield of at least 2.10%, and ADP currently yields 2.12%. To put these numbers into context, the S&P 500 average dividend yield for March 2023 was 1.66%. This close to the edge, it's possible ADP could rop off the screener if the share price rises.

The second metric is the five-year dividend growth rate, which must be at least 5.0%. At 12.90%, ADP easily passes that hurdle. Still, make a note that free cash flow has increased by an average of just 10.30% per year over the past five years.

Next comes the dividend payout ratio, which must be less than 60.0%, and the company just barely squeaks by with 58.0%. This is another area that may push it off the screener.

In its consolidated fiscal 2023 outlook, which was part of the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings report, ADP said it expects its adjusted diluted EPS growth to be between 13.0% and 16.0%. As we saw above, the five-year dividend growth rate has been 12.90%.

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing the dividends per share by earnings per share without non-recurring items. Assuming the latter is close to the adjusted diluted EPS, that could be enough to push the payout ratio over 60.0%.

My take

Given the possibility that the stock could fall from the Dividend Growth Portfolio screener because of the yield or payout ratio, is it worth considering for dividend investors? I believe it is. The stock is considered modestly undervalued by the GF Value chart, which sees a 13.81% margin of safety. That’s reinforced by a look at its five-year price chart. The chart shows a sawtooth pattern, with sharp rises and dips in recent years. And at the moment, it appears to be at or near the bottom of the cycle.

1645318591316267008.png

Overall, the company has a GF Score of 92 out of 100. According to a backtesting study by GuruFocus, stocks with higher GF Scores tend to perform better than those with lower GF Scores. The ranks for profitability and growth suggest its dividend will be sustainable in the long term.

1645587040449892352.png

Investors now have an opportunity to lock in the current dividend yield and perhaps bag a significant capital gain if and when the share price rises again. Both benefits would be on top of owning a stock with a solid history of raising its dividend payments more quickly than inflation.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.