NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. ( CGTX) announced that a review article titled, “Sigma-2 Receptors – From Basic Biology to Therapeutic Target: A Focus on Age-Related Degenerative Diseases” (doi.org/10.3390/ijms24076251) was published online in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. This peer-reviewed publication summarizes the current evidence-based understanding of sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor biology and function, and its potential as a therapeutic target for age-related degenerative diseases of the central nervous system, including Alzheimer’s disease, α-synucleinopathies such as dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and dry age-related macular degeneration.



“Cognition Therapeutics has pioneered the development of oral small molecules targeting the σ-2 receptor since our founders first discovered that σ-2 ligands rescue key aspects of neuronal functioning in models of Alzheimer’s disease,” explained Mary Hamby, Ph.D., VP of research at Cognition Therapeutics. “Since then, we have expanded our understanding of the prominent role of σ-2 modulation in other indications and elaborated key cellular pathways that are modulated including autophagy and trafficking under a broad set of contexts – oxidative stress and amyloid-β and α-synuclein oligomers.”

This review summarizes the evidence supporting Cognition’s lead σ-2 modulator, CT1812, and provides a strong mechanistic rationale for advancing CT1812 to Phase 2 clinical trials for early- and mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and DLB as well as an upcoming trial in geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD.

Anthony O. Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition Therapeutics’ chief medical officer and head of R&D, concluded, “We are excited that Cognition Therapeutics’ novel, proprietary strategy of using oral σ-2 modulators to protect synapses and retinal cells may offer a distinct new mechanism to slow progression in these and potentially other diseases with enormous unmet medical need.”

The review article is available via open access at doi.org/10.3390/ijms24076251 and on our website on the Cognition Therapeutics Publications webpage.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with Aβ oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which manifests as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease progression.

Participants are currently being recruited in the SHINE study (NCT03507790) of CT1812 in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and in the SHIMMER study (NCT05225415) of CT1812 in adults with dementia with Lewy bodies, both of which are supported by major grant funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA).

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at http://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to CT1812 will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our Phase 2 START and Phase 1b SPARC studies of CT1812 and any analysis of the results therefrom, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials, and cash runway, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

Bill Borden (media)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc

[email protected]

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng (investors)

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

[email protected]