NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG ( SRAD, Financial) (“Sportradar”), a leading global technology company focused on enabling next generation engagement in sports by providing business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry, will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar’s investor relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com/ . Additionally, a replay will be posted on the investor relations site for one year after the conclusion of the event.

