A brief discussion of Mastercard ( MA, Financial) is also appropriate given we have held this company for nearly 13 years. It’s the 13th-largest contributor to performance for the Fund in our nearly 24-year history, but the largest in total dollars and percentage terms at nearly 1760% . While a terrific company, there were better priced alternatives in the quarter, so we sold our position. Our history with Mastercard fits the adage that all good things must come to an end.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.