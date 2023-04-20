TeamViewer ( XTER:TMV, Financial), a German remote access and remote-control computer software company, was a top contributor to the Fund’s performance for the quarter. During the quarter, TeamViewer released results for fiscal-year 2022 that slightly exceeded billings guidance and came in at the high end of the guided profitability range, thereby surpassing both our and the market’s expectations. TeamViewer’s core SMB business demonstrated accelerated growth of 18% in the fourth quarter thanks to successful upsell campaigns and strong pricing. At the same time, the company’s burgeoning Enterprise offering continued to demonstrate strong progress, and its billings grew by 42% for the fiscal year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin hit the upper end of guidance at 47% in 2022, reflecting stable margins year over year despite a significant increase in marketing expenditure related to agreements with Manchester United and Mercedes Formula 1. Looking ahead, management anticipates stable margins in 2023 despite an increase in R&D spending. There is also significant margin upside potential if the company is able to successfully downgrade its sponsorship with Manchester United, as stipulated in a recently reached agreement. The company announced it will be shifting to a revenue-based guidance framework and provide more disclosure around its annual recurring revenue to increase transparency. We view this change positively. Finally, TeamViewer bought back roughly EUR 300 million of shares in 2022 (over 10% of outstanding shares) at an average price of around EUR 12.50 per share. The company simultaneously paid down significant net debt during the fiscal year, which brought its leverage in line with mid-term targets, providing the opportunity for a new share buyback program of up to EUR 150 million in 2023. We believe management is taking the right steps to continue to improve TeamViewer’s financial performance and that it remains an attractive investment.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.