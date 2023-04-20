David Herro Comments on TeamViewer

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Summary
  • A top contributor.
Article's Main Image

TeamViewer (

XTER:TMV, Financial), a German remote access and remote-control computer software company, was a top contributor to the Fund’s performance for the quarter. During the quarter, TeamViewer released results for fiscal-year 2022 that slightly exceeded billings guidance and came in at the high end of the guided profitability range, thereby surpassing both our and the market’s expectations. TeamViewer’s core SMB business demonstrated accelerated growth of 18% in the fourth quarter thanks to successful upsell campaigns and strong pricing. At the same time, the company’s burgeoning Enterprise offering continued to demonstrate strong progress, and its billings grew by 42% for the fiscal year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin hit the upper end of guidance at 47% in 2022, reflecting stable margins year over year despite a significant increase in marketing expenditure related to agreements with Manchester United and Mercedes Formula 1. Looking ahead, management anticipates stable margins in 2023 despite an increase in R&D spending. There is also significant margin upside potential if the company is able to successfully downgrade its sponsorship with Manchester United, as stipulated in a recently reached agreement. The company announced it will be shifting to a revenue-based guidance framework and provide more disclosure around its annual recurring revenue to increase transparency. We view this change positively. Finally, TeamViewer bought back roughly EUR 300 million of shares in 2022 (over 10% of outstanding shares) at an average price of around EUR 12.50 per share. The company simultaneously paid down significant net debt during the fiscal year, which brought its leverage in line with mid-term targets, providing the opportunity for a new share buyback program of up to EUR 150 million in 2023. We believe management is taking the right steps to continue to improve TeamViewer’s financial performance and that it remains an attractive investment.

From

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.