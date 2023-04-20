Software AG ( XTER:SOW, Financial), an enterprise software company based in Germany, was a top detractor for the period. The share price of Software AG fell after the company released full-year results in January. For the fourth calendar quarter, revenue outpaced market expectations, while margins in the Digital Business Platform (DBP) business came in shy of forecasts. However, the company’s results for the full year were solid, from our perspective, and overall performance exceeded our estimates. Excluding the impact from its recent acquisition of StreamSets, Software AG’s total product revenue rose 7% year-over-year and its bookings advanced 15%, while its adjusted operating profit margin gained 160 basis points and finished 2022 at 21.2%. By segment, DBP revenues and bookings grew 7% and 12%, respectively. Concurrently, A&N (Adabas & Natural) segment revenues increased by 8%, and bookings rose 23% from the prior year. Furthermore, annual recurring revenue grew 10% on an organic basis. However, we were somewhat disappointed by management’s 2023 guidance of total product revenue growth of 6-10% for the full year and an operating profit margin range of 16-18%, which were below the original levels aimed for in Software AG’s strategic plan known as Helix. When we spoke with CEO Sanjay Brahmawar and CFO Daniela Bunger, they explained that the margin compression was due to both a faster than expected SaaS transition as well as standard cost inflation on salaries and other expenses. Although the SaaS transition should ultimately add value to the company, to address near-term concerns, management is implementing a cost-efficiency program that includes a 4% headcount reduction, process simplification and discretionary expense cuts. We believe these steps will benefit Software AG and significantly improve its results going forward.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.