Kansai Paint ( TSE:4613, Financial) (Japan) is the market leader and largest paint and coatings manufacturer in Japan. Its products are used primarily for automobiles, construction and ships along with bridges and residential housing. The majority of the company’s business comes from Japan, but it also has customers in Europe, the U.S., China and India. We view the paint industry as attractive due to its consistent profitability across both industry participants and time. While each segment of the industry is different, the business is characterized by high technological barriers to entry, strong brand recognition, strong customer relationships, healthy degrees of maintenance revenue, and moderate to low capital requirements. In addition, globally the industry is consolidated, so pricing tends to be rational. We like that Kansai Paint has strong market positions in emerging markets as the majority of operating profit comes from these areas. The company has leading market positions in India and South Africa as well as good exposure throughout emerging Asia. Lastly, we are pleased with Kansai’s management team, which has kept costs under control while successfully expanding outside of the company’s home market, and we appreciate its focus on operating margins and return on equity.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.