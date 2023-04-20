Beware the Embattled CEO at Masimo

A poison pill could give the founder, chairman and CEO a huge payout--but an activist investor is fighting to stop it

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Summary
  • Politan Capital is the activist that wants to block the potential $600 million payout to Joe Kiani.
  • If any one of three change-of-control issues occurs, the payout could be made. 
  • Masimo and Politan took the issue to court, leaving the deal on hold for at least several months.
Article's Main Image

On Nov. 25, 2022, I reported that the founder, chairman and CEO of Masimo Corp. (

MASI, Financial), Joe Kiani, had bought just under 40,000 shares of the company at an average of $141.46 each. That was an investment of more than $5.62 million, a strong display of confidence in the company.

Now, less than five months later, the stock has risen to $186.83, an increase of $45.37 per share or 32.07%. That’s a gain of $1.79 million and good news for the head of the medical devices company.

But that is a small change compared to what he might make if a controversial plan unfolds as it might.

The dispute began in 2022, when Masimo acquired Sound United. After the acquisition, the share price took a dive based on the belief Masimo had paid too much. As a result, one of the leading shareholders wanted board room changes.

Subsequently, the poison pill was adopted on Sept. 9, 2022. It took the form of an employment agreement that would give Kiani approximately $600 million. The deal would be triggered if a new lead independent director was appointed, if more than a third of the five-member board was voted out in a 24-month period or if he was no longer both chairman and CEO.

As the old saying goes, nice work if you can get it!

However, some shareholders objected vigorously, especially the activist investment firm Politan Capital Management and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, or CalSTRS.

Politan is a New York-based hedge fund that managed $1.77 billion in assets at the end of 2022. It filed a lawsuit on Oct. 21. In a news release, the firm argued the deal “could result in hundreds of millions of dollars of value being transferred to Chairman and CEO Joe Kiani even if only two of directors on the Board were replaced.”

Politan’s Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer Quentin Koffey added, “Masimo’s array of defensive measures is extreme: a staggered board, a poison pill, a change of control provision in its CEO compensation that is triggered just by two directors being replaced, and now these bylaws.”

In response, Masimo filed a counterclaim, demanding information about Politan’s significant financial backers and so-called “side-car vehicles” (other undisclosed investors).

Neither side was willing to settle, so the matter ended up in front of a judge (Vice Chancellor in the Delaware Court of Chancery). The judge said, in part, “The annual meeting will be held in June 2023. Politan’s nominees will either win election to Masimo’s Board or they will lose. If they lose, then there may be a practical question of whether this litigation goes forward. If they win, then one or two new fiduciaries will join the Board. That would be a significant event for both the Board and, perhaps, this litigation. Indeed, this matter may then be resolved via the Board’s deliberative processes.”

Assuming the two sides do not find common ground, a trial will take place in September. In the meantime, Masimo will not act on the agreement, despite appointing a lead independent director.

CalSTRS announced on March 3 that it had joined Politan’s legal action. A senior executive said in a news release, “CalSTRS has been a Masimo stockholder for more than a decade and believes an essential part of managing our portfolio is taking a stand against problematic corporate governance practices that impede stockholder rights and raise investment risks.”

Politan is Masimo’s fourth-largest institutional investor, behind Blackrock Inc. (

BLK, Financial), FMR LLC (Fidelity Institutional Asset Management) and Vanguard Group Inc. At the end of 2022, it owned 4,739,963 shares worth $885.56 million. CalSTRS owned 83,154 shares worth $15.53 million.

According to 13F filings, six of the gurus followed by GuruFocus had positions in Masimo at the end of 2022. The three biggest holdings were those of

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies (179,700 shares), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) (96,135 shares) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) of GAMCO Investors (85,000 shares).

Investors should be aware 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

What are investors, at least those of us who do not run big institutional funds, to do?

I would recommend using extreme caution. First, this fight over changes in control of the company may or may not lead to Kiani receiving that $600 million. If he does, that will come out of the pockets of shareholders, including both retail and institutional investors.

Alternatively, if Politan and CalSTRA prevail, the stock may pop if investors start buying Masimo shares again. Removing uncertainty usually gives share prices a boost—that is usually, but not always.

Second, prudent investors shy away from companies that adopt poison pills. Normally, that means management wants to protect its own interests, whether that is good for shareholders or not.

Sooner or later, the issue will be resolved. If there is a clear finding that eliminates the payout to Kiani, then that may clear the way to invest again. But until then, it is buyer beware.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.