DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) 3D visualization solutions, today announced the launch of version 2.0 of CDS Mentor™, a new digital immersive learning platform that utilizes 3D visualization to deliver knowledge and expertise to frontline workers.

CDS Mentor is a cloud-based SaaS solution that goes beyond traditional work instructions to enable the transformation of existing computer-aided design (CAD) assets into immersive learning experiences. The solution provides critical information to frontline workers where and when they need it in a standardized work format.

"Companies are facing a workforce skills gap while workflows are becoming increasingly complex with multiple product variants, making it harder than ever to maintain quality. In CDS Mentor, we've created a solution that allows procedures to be shared across the workforce, providing 3D visualized instructions for training, assembly, and repair," said Harvinder Narula, Senior Manager of Product Management, CDS Visual.

Version 2.0 of CDS Mentor includes new functionality to improve the user experience and authoring of 3D work instructions. In addition, it delivers faster backend CAD file processing via its new and improved algorithms for a more seamless rendering.

With a focus on supporting safety in the workspace, the new version includes Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) selection and configuration. This feature is designed to help users meet safety standards and regulations per OSHA requirements. Additionally, 3D work instruction authoring now enables users to select and configure the specific PPE required for each procedure.

CDS Mentor requires no expertise in coding or development and can be used on multiple devices – smartphones, tablets, PCs and soon mixed reality headsets. In addition, users can upload their own CAD assets to create immersive 3D instructions with animations and interactive annotations. These can then be shared with the company's internal workforce and customers for product installation and maintenance.

"CDS Mentor helps reduce errors, waste and accidents for improved safety, compliance, and efficiency. It also reduces training time, captures tribal knowledge, and shortens the learning curve for tasks, resulting in better first-time fix rates," added Narula.

Visit www.cdsmentor.io to learn more about CDS Mentor.

About CDS Visual:

CDS Visual enables manufacturers to drive business value by unlocking their CAD assets. Its cloud-based visualization solutions, trusted by the world's biggest industrial suppliers, revolutionize their commerce, configure price quote (CPQ), and training initiatives. With an extensive offering of 3D visualization solutions, CDS uniquely re-purposes existing CAD assets to deliver impactful solutions for 3D configuration, aftermarket part search, 3D work instructions, and enhanced digital content. Visit us at www.cdsvisual.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

