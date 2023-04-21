TriumphPay Partners with Highway to Combat Double-Brokering Fraud

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TriumphPay’s partnership with Highway will combine two industry-leading datasets with a proprietary algorithm to combat double-brokering fraud

DALLAS, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay, a leader in payments for the transportation industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Highway, a premier technology provider for carrier identity management. The collaboration aims to identify and mitigate double-brokering fraud schemes that are increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication.

Historically, the tools for fighting double-brokering have been limited in their ability to truly identify fraudulent activity and have relied on reports from brokers, publicly available information and basic scoring models. This partnership will combine the breadth of freight spend from TriumphPay and the depth of Highway’s carrier and equipment information to identify who is “hauling” more freight than their actual equipment would allow.

The partnership will arm customers of TriumphPay and Highway with essential information to prevent bad actors from being loaded and paid, allowing them to focus on securing capacity with the most reliable carriers.

"Our partnership with Highway will significantly strengthen our efforts to combat double-brokering fraud in the freight industry, which we estimate affects $500-700M worth of freight annually," said Melissa Forman, president of TriumphPay. "By combining our resources and expertise, we're providing our customers with an invaluable tool for detecting and mitigating fraud while improving the overall payment experience for carriers."

"Partnering with TriumphPay, the open payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers, and carriers in the US trucking industry, brings us one step closer to our goal of stamping out fraud, identity issues, and double-brokering in the transportation sector," said Jordan Graft, CEO at Highway. "Our collaboration will make transactions more secure, efficient, and profitable for all parties involved, ultimately leading to a safer and more trustworthy industry ecosystem."

Highway's carrier identity management technology will complement TriumphPay's existing capabilities to prevent financial fraud, such as fraudulent bank accounts, account takeovers, and double-brokering. Together, TriumphPay and Highway will provide a comprehensive solution for enhancing payment experiences and streamlining back-office operations for customers.

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the premier payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers and carriers in the North American trucking industry. The TriumphPay payments network removes friction and reduces fraud in the presentment, audit and payment of transportation invoices, processing over $1.2B of invoices in a structured, secure data exchange between freight brokers and factors. TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member of FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. ( TFIN) portfolio of brands. For more information, visit www.triumphpay.com.

About Highway

Highway is a premier technology provider that helps freight brokers, and logistics service providers verify carrier identity to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. Highway enhances carrier engagement and provides a carrier-friendly standard of compliance within a scalable framework. Highway offers transparency into fleet analytics of more than 280,000 carriers throughout North America. Its Lane Certainty™ geospatial algorithm matches millions of carrier data points to help find the ideal capacity in a desired lane. To learn more, visit www.gohighway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
[email protected]
214-365-6936

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
[email protected]
214-365-6930

ti?nf=ODgwODA3MSM1NTI2ODM1IzIwMTM5ODA=
Triumph-Financial-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.