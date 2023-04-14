PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B e-commerce trading platform primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products in Hong Kong and mainland China, today announced the upgrade of its artificial intelligence ("AI") customer service system (the "System") utilized on its B2B trading platform as part of the Company's commitment to innovative technology. The System is designed to enhance customer service quality and efficiency in order to strengthen the Company's competitive advantages in the industry.

The System employs AI technology and natural language processing technology and has been modularly integrated into the business reception module. Leveraging its self-learning and optimization capabilities, the System has been optimized for accuracy and intelligence, which can automatically respond to customer inquiries, simulate natural and realistic interactions based on customer feedbacks and data analysis. The System also operates in software-as-a-service ("SaaS") mode, and the Company plans to deploy it to additional functional modules, such as intelligent quotation, after-sales service, and social media management, to further improve customers services, as well as enhance work efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Mr. Lei Xia, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICZOOM, remarked, "Our customers are the foundation of our successful business, and we are dedicated to addressing their needs and delivering excellent service by prioritizing innovation. The enhancement of the System reflects our devotion to innovation and staying abreast of industry trends. We believe this move will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also improve customer satisfaction and conversion rates. We intend to continue investing in research and development, striving to improve technology and service quality, and maintaining our competitive edge in the dynamic market."

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce trading platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ICZOOM Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +86-(755) 88603072

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917 609-0333

Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iczoom-group-inc-upgrades-ai-customer-service-system-to-enhance-service-quality-and-efficiency-301797646.html

SOURCE ICZOOM Group Inc.