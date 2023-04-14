Trutankless, Inc. Enters New Phase in Development of Next Generation Products

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, April 14, 2023

A Key Product Development Milestone Was Achieved with Entry into Engineering Verification Testing

PHOENIX, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS), a manufacturer of the Trutankless brand of electric tankless water heaters has been quietly developing the next generation of tankless water heaters. Management was thrilled with the initial design work completed to date, and Trutankless has entered engineering verification testing.

Entering the engineering verification phase means the product is one step closer to production. Pending the completion of testing, the all-new design is expected to yield several new patents to once again reshape the landscape of the industry. The ground-breaking design employs sophisticated technology including electronics with the latest chipsets, an optimized heating engine utilizing stainless components, and all new state-of-the art control algorithms.

"We have continued to upgrade in-house capabilities in our Scottsdale-based product development lab to assist in this new phase of development," said Michael Stebbins, CEO, "Trutankless engineers have given consideration to manufacturability at high volumes with more automated production processes which will be centered in North America. The hallmark of Trutankless products has been cutting-edge wireless connectivity, and our next-generation will be no different. We've partnered with a major software developer to release a brand new feature-rich app to coincide with the launch of our new products."

The company aims to debut the newly commercialized products at the upcoming International Builders' Show hosted in Las Vegas by the National Association of Homebuilders.

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that outperform other water heaters that are sold exclusively through to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

favicon.png?sn=LA70140&sd=2023-04-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trutankless-inc-enters-new-phase-in-development-of-next-generation-products-301797877.html

SOURCE Trutankless, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA70140&Transmission_Id=202304141249PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA70140&DateId=20230414
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.