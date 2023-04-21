VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023/ The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with International Lithium and Rock Edge Resources discussing their latest news.

International Lithium ( TSXV:ILC, Financial) files MRE for Raleigh Lake Project

International Lithium (ILC) has filed a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario. The results of the technical report indicate that the project has technical merit. Future drilling intends to further delineate economic resources downdip and along strike of the current MRE and upgrade inferred resources to indicated. CEO John Wisbey spoke with Simon Druker about the news.



Rock Edge (CSE:REDG) closes acquisition of Val-d'Or East property

Rock Edge (REDG) completes previously announced acquisition of 1403437 BC Ltd. 1403437 BC Ltd. holds a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Val-d'Or East mineral claims in Quebec, consisting of 90 mining claims covering 5,292 hectares. The claims are near operations by Sayona, Nameska and Brunswick Exploration. Consideration includes $60,000 in cash and 750,000 REDG shares and accompanying warrants. President David Hamilton-Smith spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

