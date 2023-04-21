Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) plans to release first quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET, a commentary by Jim Swanson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reviewing the company's first quarter 2023 financial results will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published to the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.columbia.com%2Ffinancial-results. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in a conference call hosted by senior management at 5:00p.m.ET.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062. The call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.columbia.com where it will remain available until approximately April 27, 2024.

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions and is a global multi-brand leading innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

