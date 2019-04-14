PhenomeX Launches the Opto® T Cell Profiling Workflow

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 17, 2023

This workflow revolutionizes immunotherapy research and development by comprehensively profiling single T cells to correlate polyfunctionality with cytotoxicity and recovery of those same cells for downstream analysis

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced the launch of its Opto® T Cell Profiling workflow enabling increased efficiency and high precision T cell characterization for development of efficacious immunotherapies.

Polyfunctional T cells, which produce multiple cytokines, are considered to be the most potent anti-tumor effector T cells. To find polyfunctional T cells in a heterogeneous sample, scientists must be able to characterize cytokine secretion and cytotoxicity at the single-cell level. However, most existing methods evaluate samples in bulk and are destructive endpoint assays, preventing direct correlation of cytokine secretion with cytotoxicity or multi- omic profiling.

With the PhenomeX Optofluidic Platforms, along with OptoSelect® chips that contain thousands of NanoPen® chambers, single T cells are sorted and isolated in NanoPen chambers using opto-electropositioning (OEP®). After loading, a variety of assays can be performed to profile single T cells. Analysis using intuitive software is then performed to identify cells with phenotypes of interest, and guide recovery of the same cells for downstream assays enabling researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the underlying biology by:

  • Investigating genetic drivers associated with polyfunctional T cells;
  • Identifying desirable phenomes by correlating polyfunctionality with cytotoxicity; and
  • Linking desirable phenotypes to gene sequences of the same cells.

AACR Annual Meeting 2023 Participation
PhenomeX is participating at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 being held from April 14-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. At the conference, the Company will feature its IsoSpark and Beacon optofluidic platform technologies and the new Opto® T Cell Profiling workflow, in booth #3444. Attendees will have a chance to explore demonstrations of the technology and learn more about how Phenomex's products can advance and accelerate our understanding of cellular function along the continuum of scientific discovery, bioprocessing, clinical research, and immunotherapy development.

About PhenomeX Inc.

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding PhenomeX or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. PhenomeX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

