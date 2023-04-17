Dialight Introduces DC Crane Vigilant High Bay Fixture for Overhead Crane Applications

PR Newswire

FARMINGDALE, N.J., April 17, 2023

FARMINGDALE, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced availability of its newest fixture, the DC Crane Vigilant High Bay, designed to specifically meet the needs of overhead crane applications.

Overhead crane applications, common to heavy industrial settings such as metals and steel processing, are notorious for large voltage swells and dips, which occur during operation and regeneration of the cranes. Even the most robust lighting fixtures face the risk of failure in these unforgiving conditions. Compromised power supplies and electronic components can plunge work areas into darkness or put the lights into a fault state, introducing an unnecessary safety risk.

Dialight's DC Crane Vigilant High Bay features a wide 250-480VDC input range with built in 6kV surge protection, and can handle short-term voltage swells of up to 778VDC for at least 60 seconds. In addition to Dialight's integrated custom power supplies, these fixtures also carry additional features to withstand harsh industrial environments, including: a copper-free aluminum housing with dual powder coat finish, robust tempered glass lens, IK10 impact rating, and an ambient temperature range of up to 65°C on most models. With a broad lumen output range of 12,000 lumens up to 40,000 lumens, there are models to suit a wide variety of mounting heights and applications.

"Dialight has long been the gold standard in LED lighting for hazardous and industrial applications", said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight CEO. "We are proud to be able to expand our offering to those with specific performance needs to meet the challenges of overhead crane operation. Our DC Crane fixture offers customers Dialight's hallmark reliability and industry leading 10 year warranty with specific features to protect against voltage sags and swells."

Dialight has a proud heritage of robust engineering and comprehensive product testing. The DC Crane Vigilant High Bay has been vibration tested to Lloyd's Register and IEC 60068-2-6 across a broad frequency range of 10-150Hz, and 750,000 cycles. It carries Dialight's industry-leading 10-year warranty to ensure long-term reliable operation, even in the most difficult environments.

To learn more about Dialight's new DC Crane fixture, please visit https://www.dialight.com/product/products-solutions/high-bay-lights/vigilant-led-high-bay/

About Dialight
Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With millions of fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

CONTACT: Gabrielle DePietro, 484-886-9554, [email protected]

