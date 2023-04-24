Preliminary Agreement Addresses Challenges in Climate Change, Banking, and Cybersecurity

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Malawi and The Joyce Banda Foundation to provide Visium's TruContextTM data analytics platform to provide advanced predictive analytics for climate change, as well as for cybersecurity.

Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar were recently devastated by Cyclone Freddy, the longest-lasting and highest-ACE-producing tropical cyclone ever recorded worldwide, resulting in over 1,200 deaths. Visium and the Republic of Malawi are working together to deploy Visium's proprietary cybersecurity platform, TruContextTM, to improve storm tracking, to monitor atmospheric conditions, and to better enable storm preparedness. By using multi-source data related to storm conditions and geographical information, TruContext's predictive analytics will enable countries to address adverse climate events and the climate change crisis.

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer of Visium Technologies, said, "Visium believes in the importance of collaboration on solutions to combat climate change and can provide solutions to mitigate the adverse impact of climate events. The TruContextTM platform can provide real-time analytics to give climatologists the information they need to make timely, better informed decisions to protect life and property. We expect our efforts in Malawi to extend throughout South Africa in the near future as we work towards finalizing contracts with a number of countries in southern Africa".

Mr. Lucky continued, "In addition to our shared interest to advance the fight against climate change, we are pleased to be working with the Republic of Malawi to offer TruContextTM as a cybersecurity solution. Malawi is building the infrastructure to provide a secure, trusted, resilient and safe digital environment that promotes the country's socio-economic development. In addition, Malawi is seeking to train a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce. Visium looks forward to our role in attaining these objectives".

About The Joyce Banda Foundation

The Joyce Banda foundation's mission is to champion women and youth socio-economic empowerment through entrepreneurship and education; with the objectives to economically empower women as entrepreneurs, and in trade by providing social support; and to ensure access to education by providing quality education specifically for the disadvantaged and vulnerable in rural areas. For 25 years, we have implemented our work under the foundations' four building blocks; Academic Excellency, Service to Humanity, Universal Values, and Global Understanding, through which we have empowered rural women in key skills for their economic empowerment and educated boys and girls through the Joyce Banda Foundation Schools; since its establishment in 1997.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

