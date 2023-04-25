ORMOND BEACH, FL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Solidus Communications, Inc. (“Solidus” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: QBAND) (OTCPK: SLDC) is pleased to report on direction, growth, and acquisitions.

Dear Shareholders,

Solidus Communications is pleased to announce the following completed goals. 2023 will be a pivotal year for Solidus Communications.

FINRA announced the Company’s corporate action/name change to Solidus Communications, Inc., and its new ticker symbol, “SLDC”. SLDC will become effective on/after 4/24/2023.

Solidus Communications completed its audit of financial statements for the years 2015, and 2016, bringing the company into compliance with prior SEC requirements.

Solidus Communications divested its non-telecommunication related subsidiary, Naked Papers Brand during Q1 of 2023. “The divestiture of Naked Papers Brand enables the company to continue to focus solely on consumer facing telecommunication technologies and services,” said CEO, William Sanchez.

The Securities and Exchange Commission qualified Solidus Communications’ Regulation A prospectus. “The SECs qualification of the company’s Regulation A circular permits Solidus to fund its acquisition of two target candidates of which we are already in communication with,” stated CEO William Sanchez.

“Acquisitions are an important source of growth for Solidus Communications. As 2023 progresses, with the funds raised from the Reg A initiative and the acquisitions, Solidus Communications will increase its annual revenue and complete another milestone towards its stated goal of up listing to a major board. We are on the right path towards up listing, and the Company’s persistence in this matter can be gleaned from our history, we will prevail”, said CEO, William Sanchez.

Advanced Satellite Systems, Inc. doing business as Wireless Florida, Inc., a subsidiary of Solidus Communications is close to the completion of a 10-month overhaul of its core infrastructure.

Solidus is re-positioning Wireless Florida, Inc. as a provider of Fixed Wireless services to residential and commercial clients. A substantial investment has been made to this end, starting with the company’s standardization of “Tarana Wireless” next generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies at the heart of the company’s offerings.

Tarana Wireless is a manufacturer of a unique product in the fixed wireless space.

Their G1 5Ghz (5G) and 3Ghz (3G) CBRS based systems enable broadband services in the hardest to reach sectors of rural Florida. More information can be found at

https://www.taranawireless.com.

“The Tarana Wireless roll out is a game changer for us”, “The equipment enables us to enter markets without high buildout infrastructure costs, permitting download speeds of up to 800 Megs wirelessly” – stated Solidus Communications CEO, William Sanchez.

Let the stronger hands prevail.

Thank You,

William J Sanchez

President & CEO

Solidus Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

(305) 747 – 7647

Contact us at:

William J Sanchez

Chairman/CEO

[email protected]

(305) 747 7647 x 101

Stock Symbol: QBAND, after April 24, 2023: SLDC

Company Website: www.soliduscommunications.com



