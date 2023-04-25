DISH TV Adding to Fleet with New Maxar Satellite Order

1 hours ago
Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, received an order for a direct broadcast satellite from DISH, designated ES XXV. This geostationary (GEO) communications satellite will be operated by DISH and deliver content across North America.

ES XXV will be built on the proven Maxar+1300%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+series+platform at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Palo Alto and San Jose, California. ES XXV will be equipped with a high-power, multi-spot beam payload, allowing DISH to provide high-quality content to its customers. A high-resolution render of the spacecraft is available here.

“The GEO market remains important, and Maxar’s experience delivering value for our customers continues to be a key focus,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. “We offer scalable platforms to support a variety of missions, and we’re proud to continue that legacy with this new order.”

ES XXV joins a fleet of Maxar spacecraft in orbit. Since 1999, Maxar has manufactured 11 satellites for DISH TV’s fleet, including several of the largest commercial satellites ever built.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (

NYSE:MAXR, Financial) (TSX:MAXR, Financial) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005815/en/

