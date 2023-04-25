Expensify, a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money, has transformed its San Francisco office into a premium+lounge open to all Expensify members and their guests with an anticipated opening on Monday, April 24th.

"For over a decade, we've traveled overseas as a team for a month a year. And wherever we go, we always seek out the same ideal work environment: a hip cafe with great coffee, strong cocktails, and cool strangers," says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "But coming back to our office was always such a buzzkill… so we decided to do something about it. We renovated it to an unreasonably nice degree and added a high-end Tokyo-style espresso/cocktail bar, on the 16th floor of the Financial District. And now we're sharing it with our customers, to work alongside us, as we try to Live Rich, Have Fun, and Save the World. You've gotta work somewhere, you might as well do it someplace awesome."

The Expensify Lounge includes exclusive perks such as lightning-fast wifi, private meeting rooms, snacks, and a full selection of craft coffee, tea, and high-end specialty cocktails. The entire experience -- from ordering a drink to recommending a hotel or booking a flight -- is handled through Expensify’s in-house, chat-based Concierge service.

Here’s what some Expensify members have to say about the lounge:

“Techstars has thoroughly enjoyed partnering with Expensify to host events for our portfolio companies and community,” says Kevin Liu, Head of Investments & Portfolio Capital at Techstars. “We've been able to bring together hundreds of portfolio founders, mentors, and investors at Expensify’s lounge and the feedback across the board has been fantastic. More recently, we used the lounge as our home base for Japanese founders from our Techstars and JETRO Founder Catalyst program.”

“I love working out of the Expensify Lounge in San Francisco,” says Morgan Berman, Vice President of Partnerships at Techstars. “It’s central and convenient and the team is super helpful. It’s a great place to hold meetings or a quick stop-by in between meetings in the city.”

The lounge is located at 88 Kearny Street in downtown San Francisco and features sweeping views of the city from an array of relaxing vantage points. In addition to normal daily operations, the lounge will host speakers’ series, concerts, and other exclusive member events.

Join us for the opening on Monday, April 24th. Visit %3Ci%3Euse.expensify.com%2Flounges%3C%2Fi%3E to learn more.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated opening of our first Expensify lounge and its offerings and the intended transformation of our global offices into lounges and their expected benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Expensify undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

