Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced programming for its .NEXT+2023+event, which returns to an in-person format in Chicago from May 9-10.

Apps and data are exploding - across public cloud, on-premises and at the Edge. Businesses are seeking a single, unified place to manage apps and data across diverse environments - simply and cost-effectively. .NEXT 2023 brings together industry leaders, executives, developers, IT experts, and thought leaders to dive into the latest hybrid multicloud trends. The event features opportunities to explore, collaborate, train, and network on leading edge technologies and strategies to build the ideal architecture for every business.

.NEXT 2023 will feature expert-led sessions and speakers aimed at giving attendees key insights to refine cloud strategies, improve developer productivity, cut IT infrastructure costs, boost performance, and reinforce security, as they embark on their cloud journey. The main stage presentations will feature+keynote+speakers who are leaders and visionaries across a variety of disciplines, including:

Allyson Felix - The Most Decorated American Track & Field Olympian of All Time

The Most Decorated American Track & Field Olympian of All Time Dr. Ayesha Khanna - Artificial Intelligence Solutions Expert, Co-Founder and CEO of Addo

- Artificial Intelligence Solutions Expert, Co-Founder and CEO of Addo Tony Hawk - Legendary Skateboarder, Entrepreneur & Founder of the Skatepark Project

Attendees will also hear from Nutanix customers and users, including JM Finn, LabCorp, and others. These speakers will share expert insights, best practices, and their personal experiences using Nutanix products and solutions to achieve business goals and reduce complexity.

Nutanix leaders like President and CEO Rajiv Ramaswami will take the stage to discuss the latest Nutanix news and innovations in the hybrid multicloud era, showcasing how the Nutanix Cloud Platform is enabling customers to maximize investments on-premises, at the Edge and in public clouds.

The .NEXT+experience will provide the opportunity for hands-on labs, education courses, certification opportunities, and expert sessions on a broad range of topics, such as:

IT strategies for addressing sustainability and energy efficiency

Building a scalable and flexible strategy for data and real-time applications at the Edge

Future proofing for the future of work

Best practices for shifting from infrastructure management to cloud platforms

How to rethink HCI performance and unlock new possibilities for on-prem and cloud environments

Keys to developing your customer success strategy

Nutanix is also proud to announce an impressive list of .NEXT sponsors that are part of the company’s growing ecosystem, including platinum sponsors:

Citrix

HPE

Intel

Lenovo

Tata Consultancy Services

Register now and view the full agenda, session descriptions and speaker lineup: https%3A%2F%2Fnext2023.nutanix.com%2F

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

