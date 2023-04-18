GWM Accelerates Electrification, with World Premiere of New Energy Vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023

1 hours ago
BAODING, China, April 18, 2023

BAODING, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, GWM unveiled its five major brands of HAVAL, TANK, ORA, POER, and WEY at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition ("Auto Shanghai 2023"), and released a full range of new energy models.

GWM invited 300 medias and distributors from more than 60 countries and regions to appreciate experience of intelligent NEVs and technologies at GWM booth, during the Auto Shanghai 2023.

At the ceremony, Parker Shi, the Vice President and the Head of international market of GWM, introduced to the media that GWM's transformation to new energy is in full swing, relying on the forest ecosystem. The Auto Shanghai 2023 is an excellent stage for GWM to show the achievements of intelligent to the world with more than 15 new energy vehicles unveiled.

GWM HAVAL unveiled its all-new star product lineup, and the new medium new energy SUV (dubbed "Fierce Dragon MAX in Chinese market) made its world premiere. It is the first model equipped with Hi4 (Hybrid Intelligent 4WD), and adopts a fresh design concept to create a younger and more futuristic product image. GWM Pickup's new 6x6 version of GWM POER was launched together and with the large high-performance hybrid pickup POER Shanhai PHEV/HEV, which is committed to providing the best solutions for new energy pickups.

GWM TANK demonstrated two NEVs, TANK400 PHEV, which celebrated its world debut, and TANK500 PHEV, a medium-to-large luxury off-road new energy SUV to be pre-sold worldwide. In addition, GWM TANK also presented the products' highlights, including off-road new energy technology and product reliability, to the audience in the form of "real scene + virtual interaction", which was recognized by the media.

GWM WEY, focusing on "0 anxiety intelligent electric" category, released the first MPV model WEY Gaoshan PHEV to the world. Meanwhile, it also showcased the six-seat electric SUV Lanshan PHEV, leading the brand to forge ahead to the high-end intelligent NEV market. GWM ORA also released two pure electric models.

GWM also displayed many significant technologies, such as the 3.0T V6 engine + 9HAT+P2 platform, Hi4, TANK platform, and 6×6 super off-road platform. These state-of-the-art technologies received positive reviews from media outlets and dealers.

"Electrification products and advanced technologies mirror GWM's competitiveness. We look forward to bringing more GWM NEVs to local consumers in the future," said a distributor from Brazil.

GWM has been upholding the idea of "be user-oriented". Based on technological innovation, it accurately understands consumer needs in the new energy era.

Parker Shi noted, "Based on GWM Intelligent NEV's philosophy 'Greener, Higher, and Safer', GWM will rely on the forest ecosystem to accelerate technology iteration and product upgrading and provide global users with more high-quality and intelligent new-energy products."

SOURCE GWM

