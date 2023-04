PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced that its subsidiaries, RCA Commercial and Elecjet, have entered into Material Transfer Agreements (MTA) with US based OEMs from sectors including the RV industry, Electric Tractors, in addition to Energy Storage Systems / Powerwalls. These MTAs are the culmination of months of discussions with these OEMs and their electrification needs. The Company anticipates that as the OEMs conduct their own internal testing procedures on the AX class of batteries, this will lead to long-term market contracts for the AX Class of power cells. The overall market size of these industries exceeds $10 Billion in market opportunity for the Company.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "The AX-03 Class of Solid-State Batteries, with its robust energy density of 360wh/kg, is a game changer for companies requiring elevated levels of safety and superior energy density compared to Li-Ion cells. Competitors in this space utilize highly complex and difficult manufacturing processes that limit scale and efficiency. The AX-03 architecture was built around the Designed for Manufacturing (DFM) practice and allows Elecjet to increase our output on the manufacturing of these cells without sacrificing quality. This is a critical factor for our customers and a key advantage for Alpine 4 in capturing market share."

Samuel Gong, President of Elecjet added," We are so incredibly proud of all of our teams across the US and China for working together to bring solid-state batteries to market. Elecjet's mission has always been about making dream materials a reality for the common consumer and we're extremely proud to be releasing a variety of the world's first solid-state powered products soon. All of these devices will be powered by the AX-01 class of solid-state batteries.

Along with the strides in industry leading commercialization of the AX-01 (that sees a 20%-40% increase in energy density over LiFePo and NMC), we are ahead of schedule in our development of the AX-03 class of solid-state batteries (360 Wh/kg). The AX-03 will be the same form factor and use very similar manufacturing processes as the AX-01 which allows the AX-01 to pave the way for the AX-03's mass production and commercialization when it is ready. "

To learn more about Elecjet's AX Class of batteries, visit:

www.electjetpowercells.com

www.powerable.com

