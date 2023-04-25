BeyondSpring Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) ( BYSI), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on using its novel technology platform for drug discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 18, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Financials & Filings” in the Investors section.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, BeyondSpring Inc., 28 Liberty Street, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10005 USA.

About BeyondSpring
Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on using its novel technology platform for drug discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. Its subsidiary SEED Therapeutics is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform with an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, is being developed as a potential “pipeline in a drug” in various cancer indications as a direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). The Plinabulin and G-CSF combination for the prevention of CIN has demonstrated positive Phase 3 data in the PROTECTIVE-2 study. In the DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, the Plinabulin and docetaxel combination met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone in 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (EGFR wild type). Additionally, Plinabulin is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the efficacy of PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. Lastly, BeyondSpring’s pipeline includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, our ability to continue as a going concern, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet the Company’s expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of the Company’s product candidates, increased competition in the market, the Company’s ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

