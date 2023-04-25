TXO ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: TXO) (“TXO”) on March 31st, 2023, filed financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.txoenergy.com under "SEC Filings," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

How to request a printed copy of the annual report:

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. unitholders may request a printed copy free of charge of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains the Partnership’s audited financial statements, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Investor Relations, 400 West 7th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.

About TXO Energy Partners, L.P.

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. TXO’s current acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418006215r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006215/en/

You may also like :

  1. NYSE:TXO Guru Trades
  2. NYSE:TXO 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. NYSE:TXO DCF Calculation
  4. NYSE:TXO 10-Year Valuations
  5. NYSE:TXO Insider Trade
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.