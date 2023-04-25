TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: TXO) (“TXO”) on March 31st, 2023, filed financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.txoenergy.com under "SEC Filings," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

How to request a printed copy of the annual report:

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. unitholders may request a printed copy free of charge of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains the Partnership’s audited financial statements, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Investor Relations, 400 West 7th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.

About TXO Energy Partners, L.P.

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. TXO’s current acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

