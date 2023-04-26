Square today launched Tap to Pay on Android for sellers in the UK. The new technology empowers sellers to securely accept contactless payments with a compatible Android device, and at no additional cost.

With Tap to Pay on Android, Square is making it even easier for new sellers and established businesses to conduct in-person commerce. Using a compatible Android device, a seller simply opens the Square Point of Sale, Square Appointments, Square for Restaurants, or Square Invoices app, enters the sale, and presents their smartphone to the customer. From there, the buyer will see the total they owe along with the familiar contactless payments symbol, and can choose to complete the payment with a contactless credit or debit card, or a digital wallet such as Google Pay.

“Tap to Pay on Android is super handy,” said Adel Hosie from Beauty Within, one of the first sellers in the UK to try the new product. “I can be anywhere and have everything I need to take payments, this is important to me as my customers often ask me to carry out treatments from the comfort of their home, features like this allow me to do so.”

Tap to Pay on Android is powered by Square’s elegant, intuitive software which gives sellers a flexible, mobile solution that meets consumer’s growing preferences for contactless payments. Square’s software also benefits consumers by offering them a smooth and straightforward checkout experience, enabling them to see all the information needed to help them complete their purchase with confidence. Tap to Pay on Android uses the inherent security components of Square’s platform to keep the business’ and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, no card numbers are stored on merchants’ phones, working hand in hand with Square’s high security standards.

“Square’s goal is to make sure that our sellers, no matter where they are or who they are serving, never miss a sale,” said Alexis Sowa, General Manager of Square Point of Sale. “Our launch of Tap to Pay on Android brings a unique technology to millions of sellers globally, giving merchants a simple way to accept payments and access world-class, integrated software for their business. Even though Tap to Pay technology has only been available for a short time, the breadth of applications and use cases we’re seeing across our seller base already reinforce its staying power.”

Square sellers and new merchants can begin using Tap to Pay on Android today by downloading the Square Point of Sale, Square Appointments, Square for Restaurants, or Square Invoices app on compatible Android devices. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2Fgb%2Fen%2Fpayments%2Ftap-to-pay-android .

About Square

Square helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. Square is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005163/en/